Tiffany & Co. names Meerqeen as its latest ‘Friend of The House’

Luxury jewellers Tiffany & Co. appoints iconic Malaysian actor Meerqeen as its newest “Friend of The House.”

The Malaysian actor-singer-model receives the honour of being the first Malaysian to take on the prestigious role of representing the House on the world stage. The 22-year-old artist is a star on the rise, his career taking off when he participated as one of the “Hero Remaja” contestants in the 2019/2020 cycle of the Malaysian youth icon competition. Later taking on the role of Haqeem in the drama Angkara Cinta (2020), Meerqeen’s endearing performance stole the audience’s hearts.

Today, Meerqeen boasts a significant following of 1.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.4 million followers on TikTok, giving a clear indication of his ability to connect and resonate with a youthful audience, serving as a charismatic trendsetter and role model to his devoted fans.

Tiffany & Co. believe that inclusiveness should never be a luxury. Meerqeen’s appointment as Friend of The House sees the young actor join the ranks of Anya Taylor-Joy, Haley Bieber, Joe Jonas, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Adria Arjona, and more. His unique personality, elegant sense of style and effortless charm are on the path to bringing a new sparkle to Tiffany & Co. collaborations and future projects.

(All images courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)