BTS’ new book ‘Beyond The Story’ hits no. 1 on Amazon’s bestsellers charts

South Korean boy band BTS has been breaking records with almost every new music release, world tour, and brand collaboration. And now, their new book has made it to the top of the bestsellers’ charts. Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, the first-ever official book by the K-pop group, has hit No. 1 on Amazon’s bestsellers charts.

Released on 9 July 2023 as a part of BTS’ 10-year anniversary celebration, the book has also topped Amazon’s music biographies, best-selling memoirs, and new release lists.

About the book

Amidst consistent speculation of BTS Army, US publisher Flatiron Books was the first to make the announcement about Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS. According to an official Weverse notice by Bighit Music, the book “contains a chronological summary of BTS’ music career from their pre-debut days to the present as well as anticipations for their future endeavours.”

Written by journalist Myeongseok Kang and members of the group, the book chronicles the transient rise of the Seoul-based band and their journey so far. The 544-page memoir was published in South Korea by BigHit Music. It has been translated into English by Anton Hur in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung.

What fans say

Fans have shared heartwarming reviews about the BTS book and quotes from it.

So much so that “BTS Book” has been trending on Twitter under the music category with more than 145k tweets.

hasn’t even been a full 24 hours since the bts book dropped and people outside the fandom already know what’s up inside the book more than most of us here…. — jwekwe!7️⃣ (@oiirul82ii) July 9, 2023

what breaks my heart is they wrote the love yourself trilogy at the climax of the hate trains against them like the entire world was plotting on their downfall and in response they just put out more albums about love and kindness and bore the weight of it all in silence — little seven (@koomilkk) July 8, 2023

BTS went through literal hell by actual bullies amongst their peers for being less privileged, hell that was made by organized hate train & they’ve never wished any of this to happen to the newcomers, and yet, you still have a group of K-pop stans that glorify “underdog stories”. — ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@mygbebe) July 8, 2023

Where to buy Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS

Amazon is offering a 40 per cent discount on the book’s listed retail price of USD 45 (THB 1,580.44). Interested fans can get a hold of the copy on Amazon for USD 27 (THB 948.27).

