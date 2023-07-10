facebook

BTS' new book 'Beyond The Story' hits no. 1 on Amazon's bestsellers charts

By Sushmita Mahanta
10 Jul 2023
BTS’ new book ‘Beyond The Story’ hits no. 1 on Amazon’s bestsellers charts
BTS’ new book ‘Beyond The Story’ hits no. 1 on Amazon’s bestsellers charts

South Korean boy band BTS has been breaking records with almost every new music release, world tour, and brand collaboration. And now, their new book has made it to the top of the bestsellers’ charts. Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, the first-ever official book by the K-pop group, has hit No. 1 on Amazon’s bestsellers charts.

Released on 9 July 2023 as a part of BTS’ 10-year anniversary celebration, the book has also topped Amazon’s music biographies, best-selling memoirs, and new release lists.

About the book

Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS book
Image credit: bts_bighit/Twitter

Amidst consistent speculation of BTS Army, US publisher Flatiron Books was the first to make the announcement about Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS. According to an official Weverse notice by Bighit Music, the book “contains a chronological summary of BTS’ music career from their pre-debut days to the present as well as anticipations for their future endeavours.”

Written by journalist Myeongseok Kang and members of the group, the book chronicles the transient rise of the Seoul-based band and their journey so far. The 544-page memoir was published in South Korea by BigHit Music. It has been translated into English by Anton Hur in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung.

What fans say

Fans have shared heartwarming reviews about the BTS book and quotes from it.

So much so that “BTS Book” has been trending on Twitter under the music category with more than 145k tweets.

Where to buy Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS

Amazon is offering a 40 per cent discount on the book’s listed retail price of USD 45 (THB 1,580.44). Interested fans can get a hold of the copy on Amazon for USD 27 (THB 948.27).

Buy here.

(Main and feature image: BTS via Instagram)

This article was first published in Augustman Thailand

BTS’ new book ‘Beyond The Story’ hits no. 1 on Amazon’s bestsellers charts

Sushmita Mahanta

A PhD research scholar, Sushmita is a full-time writer and a part time poet. Clashing and colliding with words since childhood, there was nothing better than writing she could do to make a living. Notepads are Sushmita's one true love -- the unbothered victims drowned in the ink of her pen. An avid fan of K-pop and K-dramas, she mostly writes about Korean culture and entertainment. When not writing, Sushmita is dancing, reading, collecting books, learning about fashion, art, motion pictures, and appreciating BTS.

 

