Chris Paul’s net worth: A look at his career, brand deals and more

If you are a fan of basketball and regularly watch matches in the NBA, you can never miss an update on the veteran campaigner Chris Paul. Nicknamed ‘CP3’, Paul is a modern-day basketball legend with a rich fan base. In the wee hours of Friday, Paul made headlines after being involved in a stunning deal during the 2023 NBA draft that will see him being traded for the second time this week.

On June 18, NBA franchise Washington Wizards agreed on a deal to trade Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Chris Paul, American shooting guard Landry Shamet and a few second-round draft picks. Beal, who turns 30 later this month, plays as a shooting guard and ranks second in the list of leading scorers for the Wizards.

However, recent developments suggest that Paul might not be in action for the Wizards. As per reports, the Washington-based outfit shook hands with the Golden State Warriors this morning on swapping Paul in return for Jordan Poole and future draft picks. The franchise from Los Angeles might sport a new line-up to complement its new look in the forthcoming season, with Paul likely to pair up with the Warriors’ marquee point guard Stephen Curry. Widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards to play the sport, Paul has earned the title of ‘Point God’ by virtue of his performances over the years.

Whether an ageing Chris Paul can be a boon to the Warriors remains to be seen. Regardless, fans are thrilled by the prospect of Paul playing for the Dubs. Sharing their enthusiasm, we look at Chris Paul’s career stats to date and dive deep into his net worth, his salary, the brands he endorses and more.

An overview of Chris Paul’s net worth, career highlights and more

His early days on the basketball court

Chris Paul grew up in North Carolina where he attended West Forsyth High School and was a part of the junior varsity team in his freshman and sophomore years. He helped West Forsyth reach the semi-finals of the state championship by averaging 25 points in his junior year. The ensuing summer saw Paul leading the Winston-Salem-based Kappa Magic to the National Under-17 AAC title and earning the honour of the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

In his senior season, Paul led West Forsyth to the Class 4A Eastern Regional finals. His highlight of the season was a game in which he scored 61 points, dedicating each of his points to his 61-year-old grandfather who was murdered earlier that year. Paul was later named a McDonald’s All-American and North Carolina’s Mr Basketball by the American newspaper The Charlotte Observer.

Chris Paul joined Wake Forest University and became a part of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons men’s basketball team. In his freshman year, Paul set school freshman records for three-point percentage, free throws, free throw percentage, assists and steals. He was also named ACC Rookie of the Year at the end of the season.

The Demon Deacons were ranked number one in the nation for the first time in the school’s history during the first couple of weeks of Paul’s sophomore season. In 2005, he was chosen for ESPN’s Academic All-America Team. Later that year, Paul decided to hire an agent and turn into a professional basketball player.

Wake Forest decided to retire Chris Paul’s jersey in 2011, and in 2021, he was inducted into the Wake Forest Hall of Fame.

Paul’s entry into the world of professional basketball

Chris Paul was picked in the 2005 NBA draft by the New Orleans Hornets. He announced his arrival in the big league straightaway, finishing his debut season over all other rookies in total points, assists, steals and double-doubles. Paul also became the second rookie in NBA history to lead the stats chart in terms of total steals. By virtue of his impressive performance that season, he was named NBA Rookie of the Year.

The following few years saw Chris Paul’s meteoric rise as a professional basketball player. In 2007-08, the New Orleans side finished with a franchise record of 56 wins and qualified for the playoffs. Paul made his NBA playoff debut against the Dallas Mavericks, where he created another franchise record with 17 assists to his name. The Hornets, unfortunately, bowed out of the playoffs in the next round against the San Antonio Spurs.

Paul signed a contract extension with the Hornets worth USD 68 million prior to the start of the 2008-09 season. He also set an NBA record for the most number of consecutive games with a steal at 106. Despite Paul’s individual accomplishments, the Hornets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets.

The rise to the MVP crown

At the fag end of December 2011, Chris Paul moved to the Los Angeles Clippers. The arrival of Paul saw a marked change in the Clippers’ gameplay as the team developed a reputation for its fast-paced offence and impressive alley-oop dunks. Paul also became the first player from the Los Angeles franchise to be chosen for the 2011-12 All-NBA First Team.

Chris Paul won his maiden NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player award at the 2013 NBA All-Star Game, in which he led the West to victory. He finished the season averaging 16.9 points. The Clippers, however, failed to make it beyond the first round of the playoffs.

Despite impressive individual performances, Paul failed to reach a single NBA Conference Final with the Clippers, extending his wait for a maiden appearance in the Finals.

Chris Paul’s appearances in the NBA Finals

The summer of 2017 saw Chris Paul moving to the Houston Rockets in an exchange deal and it was with the Rockets in 2018 that he finally reached the NBA Conference Finals for the first time in his career. However, as luck would have it, Paul injured his hamstring in the fifth game of the Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors and was sidelined for the remainder of the series. In his absence, the Rockets were eliminated with back-to-back losses.

Despite a rather uneventful stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2019-20 season, Sports Illustrated labelled Chris Paul’s tenure with the franchise a being successful. They believed Paul reestablished himself as one of the finest point guards in the NBA league after missing out a majority of the previous season owing to his hamstring strain.

Paul’s first NBA Finals appearance came with the Phoenix Suns in 2021. However, instead of the NBA title, Chris Paul achieved the undesirable record of becoming the first player in the history of the NBA playoffs to lose four series in which his team led 2-0.

Last October, Chris Paul joined John Stockton and Jason Kidd as being the only players in NBA history with 11,000 assists. He also achieved the feat of becoming the only player in the league to score 20,000 points. However, Paul’s wait for a maiden NBA league title continues.

Paul’s golden career for the national team

In 2006, Chris Paul made his debut for the United States national team at the FIBA World Championship in Japan. He topped the leaderboard in terms of assists with 44 to his name, which helped his side secure the bronze medal.

Paul was also a member of the United States team which won the gold medal in men’s basketball at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The team also maintained a perfect record, winning all of their matches en route to glory.

The 2012 London Olympics saw Paul secure yet another gold medal with the United States men’s basketball team, besides finishing the competition undefeated.

What is Chris Paul’s net worth?

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Paul’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at USD 160 million. Forbes also ranked him 43rd among the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2022. Earlier in 2019, he was ranked 72nd in Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list. In the early days of his career, Paul had also featured in Forbes’ 30 Under-30 list of sportspersons.

What is Chris Paul’s salary?

Chris Paul’s last contract with the Phoenix Suns saw him earn USD 30 million annually. As per Forbes, his salary for the 2020-21 season was USD 41.4 million which was tied for being the second highest in the NBA.

Chris Paul’s net worth: His brand endorsements

Over the years, Chris Paul has been associated with a number of brands and endorses them on Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms. His most significant association has been with Air Jordan, a line of basketball shoes produced by American sports gear and footwear manufacturer Nike. Paul has been a brand ambassador of the Air Jordan line for over 15 years and makes around USD five to eight million per year from the endorsement deal. He also has over a dozen signature shoes under the Air Jordan line.

Paul also endorses The Walt Disney Company, an American mass media and entertainment conglomerate. He is reportedly working with the production company on a biopic, the details of which remain undisclosed. In 2016, American sports equipment manufacturer Spalding roped in Chris Paul for their ‘Honor The Game’ campaign as a part of celebrating 125 years of basketball.

Chris Paul’s personal life

Chris Paul married Jada Crawley, his college sweetheart, in 2011. The couple have two children together. Chris has an elder brother, C.J. Paul, who also used to play basketball in college. In fact, the two brothers once played against each other in 2004.

What was the Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian controversy all about?

Last December, popular rapper Kanye West accused Chris Paul of being involved in a secret affair with West’s former wife Kim Kardashian.

West went on Twitter to claim that he caught the veteran basketball player with Kim. “Let’s break one last window before we get outta here. I caught this guy with Kim,” his Tweet read. He also attached a picture of Paul with his Tweet. Both Paul and Kim have denied the allegations.

(Main and Featured Image: Instagram/@Chris Paul)

