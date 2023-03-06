All the most highly-anticipated golf tournaments happening in Malaysia this year

Malaysia is home to popular golf events, and golfers are looking forward to the busy sporting season beginning in March. Participants shall get to visit some of the most renowned golf courses and experience playing amid beautiful locales with an incredible prize money for the winner. All those in the country who enjoy some high-spirited play can keep a tab on the golf tournaments happening in Malaysia in 2023.

The 2023 season begins with the PGM Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy. A part of the long-drawn Toyota Tour, the event will take place at the Saujana Golf and Country Club, which has two of the best golf courses. This will be a curtain raiser for some intense ensuing competition.

The Sun Daily reports that the much-awaited calendar launch for the tournament in February 2023 at the stunning Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club was followed by a pro-am game at the venue’s East Course. The event brought together some of the country’s best professional players and guests in a Modified Scramble format.

The players included names such as two-time Asian Tour winner Danny Chia, Amir Nazrin — the first Malaysian to win the All Thailand Golf Tour, and Ervin Chang. Lady professionals included Ainil Bakar, Michelle Koh and Nur Durriyah Damian.

The game gave a sneak peek into all the action and excitement that awaits at the ensuing golf tournaments happening in Malaysia in 2023.

These are some of the 2023 golf tournaments taking place in Malaysia

(Main and featured image credit: Esmonde Yong/ @esmonde/ Unsplash)