Golfer’s Elbow: What it is, and how to avoid the dreaded injury

Like life, sport is fickle and all it takes is an adverse moment to turn a world upside down. Injuries have it in them to spring nasty surprises and carry the potential to cut short promising careers. In golf, tales abound of promising names fading away after being caught off-guard by injuries the likes of golfer’s elbow.

The PGA Tour, the pinnacle of professional golf, is dotted with tales of shattered dreams and unfulfilled aspirations. There is a lot more pain under the radar — of unknown names and their struggles, which we are oblivious to. Once laid low, the immediate reaction is ‘why me’, but instead of dwelling in self-pity and cursing luck for its ill-timed intervention, what is critical is to go back to the drawing board and address the root cause, golfer’s elbow in this case.

In most cases, overuse is the main culprit, but bad technique, which can get set in stone over time, can be responsible as well. Sound advice is the main source of hope for a better tomorrow, and in such times of adversity, Tiger Woods stand out. Words or deeds, Woods continues to inspire those attempting to get better with each passing day, but his numerous comeback tales from injury, some of them even career-threatening, prove why he is the icon he is.

Former World No 1 Jason Day is another example of how to bounce back. Day contemplated walking away from the sport that identified him after injuries seemed to be getting the better of him, but he didn’t. The reason for being steadfast finds resonance in Tiger Woods’ words and the belief in a better tomorrow. “The greatest thing about tomorrow is that I will be better than I am today…That’s the beauty of tomorrow,” said Woods.

Day believed, and so do all those fighting a lonely battle against injuries like a golfer’s elbow. Laced with hope and some sound advice, here goes our latest presentation.

What is golfer’s elbow?

Also known as medial epicondylitis, golfer’s elbow is a sports tendonitis ailment which causes discomfort at the spot where the forearm muscle tendons attach to the inside of the elbow on the bony bump. The forearm and wrist may also experience pain. It is a repetitive strain injury (RSI) caused by overusing the forearm muscles, which are overworked during swinging, lifting, gripping, and other tasks involving wrist flexion.

Golfer’s elbow is similar to tennis elbow since both these conditions cause elbow and forearm pain. Golfer’s elbow hurts on the inside of the elbow, whereas tennis elbow hurts on the outside. Although golfer’s elbow often strikes golfers, it may also affect anyone who uses the forearm muscles excessively. Tennis players, baseball pitchers, javelin throwers, and archers may also develop this condition.

Golfer’s elbow doesn’t mean that you have to give up a favourite sport or activities forever. One can get back into the swing of things with some rest and right care.

Symptoms and Causes

What are the symptoms of golfer’s elbow?

Pain and tenderness on the inside (medial side) of the elbow are symptoms of golfer’s elbow. The forearm’s inner side may also get affected, and the pain tends to become worse with certain motions. One may experience one or more of the following symptoms:

• Stiffness in the elbow joint

• Weakness in the wrist and hands

• One or more fingers (often the little and ring fingers) develop numbness or tingling sensations.

• Difficulty carrying out daily tasks that require the elbows and wrists, like picking up objects, opening doors, or shaking hands

• On rare occasions, there may be mild swelling.

Golfer’s elbow symptoms can resemble those of other illnesses. Avoid self-diagnosis and self-medication. Always consult a doctor or other qualified healthcare practitioners.

What causes golfer’s elbow?

Any sort of tendonitis is most commonly triggered by overuse or repetitive motions. Over time, this causes wear and tear of the tendons and muscles in the forearm. The tendons gradually deteriorate and lose flexibility with age. This makes them more vulnerable to injury.

The primary cause of golfer’s elbow is a sport’s repetitive wrist movements and finger gripping. The risk of golfer’s elbow also arises outside of sports in jobs requiring forceful repetitive actions, such as carpentry or plumbing.

Golfer’s elbow can also result from poor conditioning or skipping warm-up since the muscles and tendons do not get enough time to function under stress. Golfer’s elbow may even develop on rare occasions when the common flexor muscle suffers a traumatic injury from a sports accident or a fall.

Risk Factors and Impact

Are there any particular risk factors for golfer’s elbow?

Despite the name, anyone may develop this condition; it’s not just golfers. Usually, overusing the forearm muscles is the source of the issue. Sharp strains on muscles or microscopic tears in the tendons can result from any repetitive flexing, gripping, or swinging (such as a golf swing).

The following are potential risk factors for golfer’s elbow:

• Sports: A regular at playing racket sports like tennis, badminton, squash, and baseball, golf, bowling, and weight lifting.

• Occupation: Plumbers, butchers, construction workers, painters, and carpenters (using hammers, screwdrivers, and other tools on a regular basis).

• Age: People over the age of 40 are comparatively more likely to develop the condition.

• Obesity: Tendon injuries are more likely to occur in people who are obese.

• Lifestyle: Smoking is one example of a lifestyle habit that may increase a person’s susceptibility to the condition.

How does golfer’s elbow impact the body?

Typically, the dominant arm is impacted by golfer’s elbow. For instance, people who use their right arm get golfer’s elbow. Most often, symptoms begin with a sore spot on the inside of the elbow. The pain can spread up and down the arm.

Exercises

What are some of the best exercises for golfer’s elbow?

Golfer’s elbow can be treated or avoided with stretching and arm exercises. Inquire with the doctor or physiotherapist about the types of exercises that can be beneficial. They will offer more tailored advice, such as:

Finger Extensions: Squeeze the five fingers together while stretching an elastic band around them to perform finger extensions. Next, spread the fingers as far apart as the elastic band will let you.

Ball Squeezes: Do a basic exercise involving a stress ball. Place the stress ball in the palm that is being affected and tighten the fist around it. After that, squeeze and release the stress ball repeatedly to build forearm strength.

Wrist Extensions: A one-pound dumbbell is needed for this exercise. Put the injured forearm on a table or knee and hang a hand over the edge. Put the weight on this hand, maintain it steady, then raise and lower it gradually.

Always remember, exercise should not be overdone, as this could irritate the tendon.

Prevention

How do I prevent golfer’s elbow?

You can take the following measures to avoid developing golfer’s elbow:

• Make your forearm muscles stronger: Squeeze a tennis ball or use modest weights. Muscles can absorb the energy of abrupt physical stress with even basic exercises.

• Always stretch before your activities: For a few minutes, jog or walk to get the muscles warmed up. After that, stretch gently before starting a game.

• Make sure the form is right: Ask a coach to evaluate your form for any sport you play to prevent muscle overload.

• Use the appropriate equipment: Avoid steel shafts and try graphite golf shafts which are lighter. Go for a tennis racket that suits you. The possibility of elbow issues may be increased by a racket with a tiny grip or a hefty head.

• Lift carefully: Keep the wrist tight and stable when lifting anything, including free weights, to lessen the stress that hits the elbow.

• Take a break: Avoid overusing the elbow. Take a pause the moment elbow pain occurs.

Diagnosis and Treatment

How is golfer’s elbow diagnosed?

Golfer’s elbow is a fairly simple condition to diagnose. A doctor will do a physical examination. While you move your elbow, wrist, and fingers, the doctor may also apply pressure to certain spots to observe how the discomfort changes or spreads.

How is golfer’s elbow treated?

The activity that causes the symptoms must be stopped as part of the treatment for the condition. Avoiding the actions that initially triggered the pain is crucial. Treatment options include:

• Using an ice pack to relieve inflammation

• Exercises

• Medication that reduces inflammation

• Bracing

• (Rare) Surgical

Recovery Time

How long does golfer’s elbow recovery take?

Recovery time will vary according to the condition’s severity. If you give the condition the rest and healing time it needs, the chances of full recovery tend to be very good.

In Conclusion

Golfer’s elbow can be more than just an inconvenience that prevents you from playing golf, using a tennis court, or performing daily tasks. If left untreated, it can reduce the elbow’s range of motion, create chronic pain, and weaken your grip, which could have long-term effects. If you experience recurrent elbow pain, consult a doctor. They’ll address the discomfort and offer recommendations for elbow care that won’t require you to stop doing your favourite things.

