Louis Vuitton’s chic new golf trunk comes with a built-in putting mat

By Paint Chayanin
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
21 Apr 2023
Leisure
Need more time to practise your putting? Louis Vuitton is giving you just that, plus a spacious wardrobe trunk to keep all your golfing gear.

Designer Louis Vuitton began crafting his first golf trunk in 1854, and 169 years later, the maison’s golf trunk has evolved to the point where it has a putting mat rolling out of it. This new Malle Golf is part of the Louis Vuitton Art of Living collection. As large as it looks, the wardrobe actually stands nearly 150 centimetres tall and has a space for all your clubs and gear.

Details of the Louis Vuitton Malle Golf trunk

Adorned all over with the brand’s signature monogram print, the Louis Vuitton Malle Golf has 14 club slots, 18 golf ball slots, four other drawers, and one putting mat at the bottom. Other golfing accessories are also available to shop, such as a flag, towel, golf kit, golf ball, and club cover.

In addition to the original design, the trunk can also be customised to your liking. While it requires several months in the production process, the trunk is said to last for several decades, and we believe it.

To shop, visit the Louis Vuitton website.

(Main and featured image: Louis Vuitton)

Paint Chayanin

Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok

In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.

