The swankiest and most expensive cruise ship suites

The ultimate experience of luxury sailing in the open sea is enhanced by a voyage aboard some of the world’s finest cruise ships. It is not just the make and design of these massive vessels but also the wide range of plush suites, offering bespoke amenities and the utmost comfort, that make the journey unforgettable.

The swankiest cruise ship suites can pamper guests beyond their imagination. Each treats guests like true royals who are served by a dedicated crew. Additionally, some ships even offer personal round-the-clock butler service as well.

Besides these features, a common theme in all such suites on cruise ships is the outdoor personal space that includes premium lounge amenities or floor-to-ceiling windows for uninterrupted viewing of the vast seas, if not both. The location of top-tier suites is on the highest decks and usually towards the front, delivering the best view of the ocean from vessels the size of cruise ships.

Everything — from fine dining to a fun-filled family time — becomes exclusive and pleasing for travellers. And along with such facilities, guests also have access to areas that are open to others on board, such as general water sports and other adventure activities, offering them the best of both worlds in style.

Having said that, all this certainly comes at a price. While the highest-level accommodations are the costliest, the price would depend on the type of ship, the size of the suite, the duration of the voyage and the destination, among other factors.

Here are the finest luxury suites on cruise ships