Most outstanding yacht premieres at the 2023 Singapore Yachting Festival

Over 50 yachts, 70 exhibitors and 9,000 attendees celebrated the return of yacht shows in Asia at the recent Singapore Yachting Festival just across the border. Yacht builders and yacht brands from around the world – including from Italy, France, the US, Taiwan and Australia – were able to showcase their bestselling yacht models, with some being unveiled for the first time ever to Asian audiences.

Take a look at 11 boats that celebrated their Asia premieres at the yacht exhibition, which took place from 27 to 30 April in Singapore.

11 yachts that debuted at the Singapore Yachting Festival

1. Ferretti 860

Ferretti celebrated an Asia superyacht premiere at the show with the debut of its 26.95 metre new 860 model. This multideck flybridge yacht is characterised by a streamlined profile designed by Filippo Salvetti and naval architecture penned in-house. Below deck, four generous ensuite cabins can host eight guests, waited on by five crew members. A unique feature is the optional partition for the galley, providing owners with the flexibility to choose between a private dining or chef’s table experience. Outside, 44 square metres of deck space have been equipped with a forward sunbathing lounge, a covered al fresco dining table and cocktail bar on the upper deck, a water toy garage and a swimming platform.

2. Sanlorenzo SX76

Sanlorenzo also had reason to celebrate at the show, revealing the SX76 model for the first time in Southeast Asia. The 23.75 metre superyacht has been designed by Studio Zuccon as a cross-over model that mixes the styling of a flybridge motor yacht with the technical features of an explorer vessel; a more vertical bow increases on board space and the cruising range can cover over 300 nautical miles. The added volume offers additional features that may come as surprise on a yacht of this size, such as a proper beach club area at the stern. Interiors styled by Piero Lissoni can host up to eight guests and two crew.

3. Azimut 78 Fly

The 78 Fly by Italian builder Azimut had already been debuted in Hong Kong, but the Singapore Yachting Festival marked its first-ever appearance in Southeast Asia. The 23.64 metre flybridge motor yacht was penned by Alberto Mancini with interiors – equipped with accommodations for eight guests and two crew – styled by Achille Salvagni. Designed for enjoying the great outdoors, the covered flybridge offers an al fresco cocktail bar and barbecue area. The instalment of Tripod Volvo IPS engines has reduced the vessel’s CO2 emissions by 30% while still be able to power her up to a top speed of 33 knots.

4. Bluegame BGX60

The Singapore Yachting Festival was the first time that BGX60 model by Italian yacht builder Bluegame had been seen in the continent of Asia. Measuring 19.02 metres in length, this superboat is powered by twin Volvo Penta engines to a zippy top speed of 30 knots. Minimalist, modern interiors, which include accommodations for four guests spread over two decks, were designed by Luca Santella and Zuccon International Project. Highlights include a crane for launching tenders and water toys, a swimming platform and al fresco areas for lounging, sunbathing and dining all packed into a sleek and compact vessel. The BGX60 was first launched in 2020 as the latest model in the BGX line.

5. Beneteau Oceanis 54

Measuring 17.12 metres, the Oceanis 54 is a modern monohull sailing yacht constructed by French builder Beneteau. The single-masted sailor flies two sails while underway, with a Bimini hardtop protecting those at the helm from the heat of the sun. Interiors designed by Lorenzo Argento offer three cabins elegantly finished with light woods. State of the art sailing technology has been integrated to assist with wind-powered cruising, and this fully-connected vessel even has an app for owners to manage on board systems. The Oceanis 54 was one of two sailing yachts enjoying its regional unveiling as a Southeast Asia premiere.

6. Lagoon 55

French shipyard Lagoon revealed its 55 catamaran model for the first time in Southeast Asia while at the show. The twin-hulled sailing yacht measures 16.6 metres but can accommodate as many as 16 guests overnight depending on whether buyers opt for a four, five or six cabin layout. Highlights include an open cockpit complimented by lounge and sunbathing spaces and skylights in the main saloon to further open up interior spaces. An extended transom offers easier access to the vessel and an area for relaxation at the water’s edge.

7. Fairline Squadron 50

British builder Fairline celebrated its regional Southeast Asia debut of the Squadron 50 at the show. The 15 metre flybridge model offers four to seven berths, depending on the buyer’s choice of cabin configuration. Interiors are finished in a classic style while exteriors offer a swimming platform, numerous al fresco entertaining areas and an open cockpit with spectacular views. A top speed of 23 knots is achieved thanks to powerful twin Volvo Penta engines.

8. Nimbus T11

The Singapore Yacht Show gave the opportunity for a number of dayboats, which are popular in the Asian market, to be showcased in the continent for the first time. The T11 model by Nimbus was one such vessel enjoying its Asia premiere. Measuring 12.4 metres, this walk-around dayboat can host an impressive 12 people on board for relaxation, exploration or water sports, while two cabins below deck can extend island-hopping journeys yet further. Highlights include an outdoor galley with a barbeque – perfect for entertaining – plus a swimming platform, water toy storage, sunbathing spaces and a covered cockpit. A razor sharp bow design helps this streamlined superboat hit top speeds of over 40 knots.

9. Oryx 379

Oryx sports cruisers are built by Middle Eastern brand Gulf Craft and are a popular day boat among APAC region consumers. The showcase of the 11.2 metre Oryx 379 at the Singapore Yachting Festival was the vessel’s debut appearance in Asia. The model has a distinctive plumb bow hull design and classic interior styling. Below deck there is a galley and dining space as well as overnight accommodations for up to four guests, while sunbathing spaces abound on the upper deck.

10. Brabus Shadow 500

Brabus Marine’s 11-metre Shadow 500 had its Singaporean debut at the show. The limited edition model has been painted to supercar standard, finished in a striking blue livery. With a blistering top speed of 50 knots powered by Mercury engines, this is a high-octane vessel designed for adrenaline seekers. A shallow draft ensures access to idyllic anchorages between diving, fishing or water sports sessions, while ample storage for equipment and luggage, together with one cabin, extends this speedboat into an overnight vessel for longer excursions.

11. Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095 Fly

Jeanneau’s dayboat model, the Merry Fisher 1095 Fly, measures just 10.45 metres but can still pack in an impressive three double guest cabins alongside a small galley and interior dining area. Her convertible flybridge is another ingenious use of space, functioning as an open helm station that can be transformed into an al fresco entertaining space at anchor. The Singapore Yachting Festival marked the premiere appearance in Asia for this Merry Fisher model.

(All images: Singapore Yachting Festival)