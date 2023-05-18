LEGO X BTS and 7 other most iconic LEGO collaborations of all time

From a special set celebrating BTS’ hit single “Dynamite” to teaming up with Sega for the 2023 Sonic the Hedgehog collection, LEGO has been the master of collaborations with their playful takes on all things pop culture. Here’s a peek at the most famous LEGO collaborations to ever exist.

With more than 90 years of glorious history, the Denmark-based LEGO Group is considered the quintessential toy manufacturer in the world — one that represents creative excellence in the most imaginative and entertaining ways.

LEGO: Origin and history

Named after the Danish phrase leg godt (play well), The LEGO Group was founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen and is currently operated by his grandson, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen.

Their signature LEGO brick, which is made with acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, was patented in 1958. Since then, it has been used to create a multitude of fan favourites — from LEGO sets of monuments such as the Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal to artworks like the LEGO® Ideas The Starry Night.

Over the years, the group has successfully established itself as one of the most valuable toy brands, thanks to its minifigures and sets centred around the Harry Potter books, the Star Wars movies and Marvel Comics characters. Adding to its popularity are its numerous exciting collaborations with the most loved pop-culture names such as Levi’s, Dungeons & Dragons and NASA.

Explore LEGO’s unmissable collaborations with Adidas, IKEA and more