From Cristiano Ronaldo to Selena Gomez, two Kardashians and a Jenner, these are the most-followed Instagram accounts in the world.

Instagram has come a long way since it launched back in 2010. Once a simple photo sharing app, the ‘Gram has evolved into many things: a way to keep in touch with old friends; a place to start new flings; a portfolio for creatives of all kinds to showcase their work; a battleground for social justice; a shopping and e-commerce platform; a gallery of whatever NFTs are. Ultimately, Instagram has become a mirror into what we care about, which we’re reminded of every time we log in by the all-seeing Algorithm™.

The app has even helped to create a new kind of celebrity. Instagram influencers have changed the way we scroll, the way we get entertained — even the way brands sell things to us. However, when it comes to the biggest names on Instagram, we see some fairly usual suspects. For instance, Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the first human to break the 500 million mark, with Lionel Messi not far behind. Furthermore, Instagram’s own profile amassed half a billion, pop stars continued trading places and yet another Kardashian entered the top ten.

For your benefit, we've rounded up the 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in the world. They're the ones that keep us logging in and coming back for more.

Followers: 599 million

Instagram has the most-followed account of them all, boasting over 500 million followers. Of its 7,000+ posts, many feature popular, creative or attention-worthy creators, like @sharawangsamulia (above), Insta-famous mini-pig Pua and global superstar model and actress of Squid Game fame, Hoyeon Jung. Even virtual influencers, like imma (@imma.gram) get some shine.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Followers: 542 million

Just look how happy he is. But you would be, too, if you were Cristiano Ronaldo. And even moreso if you were Cristiano Ronaldo and you became the only human to break 500 million followers on Instagram. To put that into scale, if CR7’s ‘Gram were a country, it would be the third most populated in the world after China and India, and just ahead of the United States. Another day, another goal for Ronaldo.

3. Lionel Messi (@leomessi)

Followers: 425 million

From Ronaldo’s rival on the pitch to Ronaldo’s rival on the ‘Gram. The Argentine footballer has proven himself quite adept at social media as well, chasing Cristiano Ronaldo now for the #2 spot.

4. Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner)

Followers: 379 million

Kylie Jenner recently became the first woman to break 300 million followers on Instagram. However, that probably pales in comparison to being named the youngest “self-made” billionaire in 2019 by Forbes. But Jenner — of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim, Kylie Baby and more — continues on. Jenner remains most-followed woman in the world. In conclusion, don’t get too comfy, Ronaldo. The race to 500 million is on.

5. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Followers: 374 million

While Selena Gomez has been open about avoiding social media, she has been the fastest climber on the list as of late. Her shoots, plandids and candids make excellent content for her feed, while Gomez uses her platform for good, talking openly about mental health and encouraging followers to educate themselves on the importance of mental fitness.

6. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (@therock)

Followers: 361 million

He’s the People’s Champ; what did you expect? The number six spot goes to Hollywood movie star, tequila mogul, future presidential candidate (?) and former WWE champ, The Rock. He has built his ever-increasing following with a highly motivating feed of life and workout inspiration, plus the occasional tequila shot.

7. Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Followers: 353 million

Ariana Grande has given her fans plenty of reason to follow along in recent years. With a feed filled with teasers of what she’s got in the works, plus glimpses into her personal life, there’s plenty more to expect from this star.

8. Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Followers: 343 million

Controlling the spotlight in everything she does, it’s no surprise to see Kim Kardashian in the top ten. Although KUWTK finished its culture-shifting run, the premiere of The Kardashians means we’ll still be seeing plenty of Kim on all of our screens.

9. Beyoncé Knowles (@beyonce)

Followers: 293 million

Hey, Ms. Carter. There will only ever be one Beyoncé. The ultimate multi-hyphenate changed the way artists release music forever with Lemonade, and Queen Bey has found a way to toe the line between larger-than-life superstardom while still giving us the occasional intimate glimpse into her and her family’s world through social media.

10. Khloe Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Followers: 292 million

Welcome, Khloe. Naturally, it took a Kardashian to finally bump the OG social media star Justin Bieber from his Top 10 spot. And with 249 million followers on the most followed Instagram accounts list — Kendall isn’t far behind.

Here’s a little peek at five of the most followed Instagram accounts in Asia right now –

Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli). Followers: 200M

The former Indian cricket captain is the most followed Asian on Instagram. With several fan Instagram accounts in his name also boasting a large following, Kohli is able to mobilise his sizeable audience into action when he posts motivational stories that go viral. He generally likes to keep things light and fun on his profile, posting videos and pictures with his actress wife Anushka Sharma, and fellow cricketers and friends.

Lisa is Thailand’s most-followed celebrity on Instagram, internationally renowned as the lead rapper and main dancer of K-pop group BLACKPINK. As a K-pop idol, she is at the top of everything — from music to fashion.

Lisa is also the face of several luxury lifestyle brands, including Celine and Bulgari. In Instagram, she shares candid moments that are equally attractive, generating likes in millions.

Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina (@raffinagita1717). Followers: 62.2M

Celebrity couple Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina are the most-followed Indonesians on the ‘Gram. Although they share almost every moment of their high-end lifestyle with their followers, the stars of their feed are their children, with whom they travel to amazing places such as Disneyland in Paris.

Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith). Followers: 18M

Adorable photos of her daughter Dahlia are the highlight of the Filipino celebrity’s account. We also get glimpses of her travels, various promotions, and her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Curtis is an actress who is known for films such as Baler (2008), No Other Woman (2011) and A Secret Affair (2012).

Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor (@neelofa). Followers: 8.7M

Named as part of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in Asia in 2017, the founder of hijab and lifestyle brand Naelofar is the most followed celebrity in Malaysia. Her feed predominantly features products from her brand, several collaborations and professional engagements. In 2020, following her brother’s marriage, she took a decision to wear the niqab — an Islamic clothing that covers the entire face except the eyes. Her decision was welcomed by her mother as well as her followers.

