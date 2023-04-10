‘Beef’ review: Critics laud Netflix show starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun

The reviews for Netflix’s new show Beef are in, and the Ali Wong and Steven Yeun-starrer has been extremely well received. The show premiered on 6 April. Owing to its critical acclaim, many on social media are now rooting for an Emmy nomination for it.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, Beef comes from American production house A24 — best known for making the multiple Academy Award winner Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022).

Beef is described as a dark comedy involving two people from different backgrounds whose life unravels over a road-rage incident. The story, direction and performances of both Wong and Yeun have come in for universal praise from both audiences and critics.

Here are all the details about the Netflix show, Beef

The plot

Steven Yeun, who is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut with Thunderbolts, plays Danny. Ali Wong essays Amy.

The show begins in a parking lot of a Los Angeles store, where Danny and Amy get involved in a road-rage incident when the former’s truck almost hits the latter’s sleek SUV.

It then takes viewers through their lives, revealing why their angry confrontation was an outburst of frustrations building up within them for different reasons.

While Danny is a failing contractor and is almost broke, Amy is a self-made entrepreneur trying to sell her business and suffering under a demanding and wealthy mother-in-law.

Beef cast and other details

Beef is noteworthy for its Asian-American cast. Besides Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the show also stars Joseph Lee, Remy Holt, Patti Yasutake, Ashley Park, Young Mazino, David Choe, Mia Serafino and Maria Bello, among others.

The series premiered at the 2023 SXSW Festival on 18 March. Netflix released all 10 episodes of the first season on 6 April. Although there is no word on Beef season 2, it is speculated that the instalment might be out in early 2024.

How have critics reacted to Beef?

Following its release, Beef season 1 earned a perfect 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. As of 10 April, the series has a certified fresh score of 99 per cent, testifying to its extremely strong approval from critics.

In a review, Brian Lowry of CNN wrote, “Disarmingly funny and increasingly nasty, it should make everyone think twice before honking at that idiot stranger who just pulled out in front of you.”

While Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter called Beef a “feast of sharp comedy, wild thrills and disarming empathy,” Alison Herman of Variety underlined the performances, saying, “When Beef keeps its focus on these characters and the worlds they inhabit, the more it does right by the performers at its heart.”

Writing for The Wall Street Journal, John Anderson noted, “The principals in this very absorbing 10-episode series cultivate their flaws and blow their tops in ways that will make them familiar, even to those of us who would never let a road-rage incident evolve into the bilious equivalent of a 20-car pileup.”

“What begins as a manic vengeance adventure veers sharply into an intense, philosophical, and at times meandering exploration of generational trauma, the Asian immigrant experience, and the fathomless mystery of our inner selves,” observed Kristen Baldwin for Entertainment Weekly.

How are people on Twitter reacting?

Can we start the Emmy campaign for Steven Yeun and Ali Wong already for Beef? @netflix pic.twitter.com/7MriwX4cea — Luis (@cultureelixir) April 8, 2023

think the embargo has lifted and just want to say that Netflix’s BEEF is my favorite show of the year so far and probably Netflix’s best non-genre show of all time — evan romano (@EvanRomano) April 3, 2023

drop everything you’re doing. watch BEEF on Netflix. now. pic.twitter.com/IMu3l9pfjY — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) April 9, 2023

So relatable, not only because my parents repressed their feelings but because I’d get blamed for any tears (stop crying) or negative feelings (stop ruining my life). Sigh. Thanks Ali Wong and #Beef for giving a voice for our pain! Streaming now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/FDp92wVNbg — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) April 6, 2023

BEEF on @netflix is dare I say…

Groundbreaking!? I was not prepared for the emotional rollercoaster and epic storytelling 🤯 — The Vixen (@TheVixensworld) April 8, 2023

I enjoyed watching Beef on @netflix. It’s interesting how two strangers get into a road rage incident that causes total confusion and drama in their lives. Great writing, great acting!

👍🏽🍿 #BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/yBxsMPp6Rk — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) April 9, 2023

‘BEEF’ is undoubtedly one of the riveting shows that perfectly captures the calamitous complexities in the lives of two people. The hostile chemistry between Steven Yeun and Ali Wong makes it even better. This is Netflix’s ‘Best’ original show of the last 5 years.#BeefNetflix pic.twitter.com/J9JgzTMVCY — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) April 5, 2023

I just finished #BEEFNetflix #beef and wow. One of the best shows I’ve seen in a while. Amazing performances all around. Yeun and wong are fantastic. Funny, thrilling and anxiety inducing. What a show. Netflix has a WINNER. pic.twitter.com/A1I7zrvyM5 — wouldst thou like to live deliciously? (@ElBlackPhillipp) April 8, 2023

Just watched #BEEFNetflix #beef and I’m blown away. The show is one of the best I’ve seen in a while, with incredible performances all around. Yeun and Wong are outstanding. The show is a perfect blend of humor, excitement, and tension. It’s a definite winner for Netflix. pic.twitter.com/yKzDX6Y88j — creck (@its_creck) April 9, 2023

If you haven’t watched BEEF on netflix, you need to ASAP cause you’re in for a ride. This show isn’t what you expect at all. I absolutely loved it, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun really did their thing. pic.twitter.com/9vtsQU9buw — zoë (@zoeselesi) April 8, 2023

If you haven’t seen #Beef yet on @netflix, you should. It’s an incredible show. The acting & creative storytelling choices are outstanding. pic.twitter.com/2mU7SE6nes — CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) April 8, 2023

(Main and Featured images: Courtesy of © 2023 – Netflix/IMDb)