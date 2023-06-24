The best AI movies to put on your watchlist: ‘The Matrix’, ‘Wall-E’, ‘The Terminator’ and more

The Matrix, directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, is a groundbreaking sci-fi film that continues to have a profound impact on movies and the world. Upon its release in 1999, it revolutionized visual effects and storytelling, influencing subsequent films and reshaping the way we perceive reality in popular culture. The film also delves into complex philosophical themes, exploring the nature of reality, identity and the power of choice, best demonstrated by the blue pill vs red pill scene that continues to spark conversation and debates.

The Matrix challenges us to question our beliefs and contemplate the possibility of living in a simulated world. It also presents a thought-provoking portrayal of artificial intelligence as the sentient machines depicted in the film have created a simulated reality, the Matrix, to control humanity. This raises profound questions about the ethics of AI and the potential consequences of advanced technology in the hands of a dominant power.

With its iconic imagery, mind-bending plot twists and unforgettable characters such as the stoic and mysterious Agent Smith, The Matrix is as influential and iconic as a movie can get.

IMDb rating: 8.7

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

2001: A Space Odyssey

Directed by Stanley Kubrick and based on the novel by Arthur C. Clarke, 2001: A Space Odyssey takes viewers on a journey through time and space, exploring the evolution of humanity and the mysteries of the universe. Released in 1968, the film’s visionary depiction of space exploration and its philosophical themes have influenced countless films and inspired generations of filmmakers. The transformative journey that the film’s protagonist, astronaut Dave Bowman, takes offers commentary on the evolution of mankind, both technologically and intellectually.

One of the most iconic aspects of 2001: A Space Odyssey, however, is its portrayal of artificial intelligence, specifically the character of HAL 9000. HAL serves as a cautionary tale, showcasing the potential dangers of a highly advanced AI system that becomes sentient and attempts to control or eliminate human beings. This portrayal also raised crucial questions about the ethics of AI and its potential consequences for humanity.

With its stunning visuals, pioneering special effects and philosophical depth, 2001: A Space Odyssey remains an unparalleled cinematic achievement that continues to resonate with audiences and shape the landscape of science fiction storytelling.

IMDb rating: 8.3

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

I, Robot

Released in 2004 and loosely based on the works of Isaac Asimov, I, Robot is set in the year 2035 (just eight years from now, if you do the math) and centres around Detective Del Spooner, a sceptical investigator who harbours a deep distrust of robots at a time when robots have become an integral part of society and human life. When the death of a prominent scientist leads Spooner to suspect foul play involving a robot, he embarks on a dangerous quest to uncover the truth behind the incident. As his investigation progresses, he uncovers a web of intrigue that challenges everything he thought he knew about the harmony between man and machine.

Directed by Alex Proyas, this AI-centric movie blends science fiction and action to explore themes of artificial intelligence and humanity’s relationship with technology. The movie’s depiction of humanoid robots, particularly the central character Sonny, also raised profound questions about consciousness, free will and the potential risks associated with advanced AI systems. The film’s visual effects and futuristic world-building also captivated audiences, especially in 2004.

Although I, Robot garnered mixed reviews, it undeniably had a significant impact on the portrayal of AI in popular culture.

IMDb rating: 7.1

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

Wall-E

Released in 2008 by Pixar Animation Studios and directed by Andrew Stanton, Wall-E takes us on a heartfelt and visually stunning adventure that combines science fiction, romance and environmental commentary. In this film, Earth has become an absolute wasteland, abandoned by humans due to the overwhelming accumulation of waste. Amidst the ruins, Wall-E, a small waste-collecting robot, carries out his task while developing a curious personality and a yearning for companionship. His monotonous existence takes an extraordinary turn when he encounters EVE (Extraterrestrial Vegetation Evaluator), a sleek and advanced robot sent to Earth on a vital mission. As Wall-E and EVE embark on a remarkable journey through space, their compelling story intertwines love, friendship and the importance of preserving our planet.

Wall-E’s themes of environmentalism, consumerism and the importance of human connection resonated deeply with audiences, transcending age barriers and sparking conversations about the future of our planet. The film’s depiction of Wall-E, a lovable and curious robot, also showcased Pixar’s mastery of imbuing non-human characters with relatable emotions and personalities. The portrayal of artificial intelligence in the form of the ship’s autopilot, AUTO, also highlighted the dangers of unchecked automation and the need for human involvement and responsibility.

Wall-E received widespread critical acclaim and even won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 81st Academy Awards. Its success also added to Pixar’s golden run of films, contributing to its unparalleled track record and ability to captivate audiences with both entertainment and meaningful messages.

IMDb rating: 8.4

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Ex Machina

Released in 2014 and directed by Alex Garland, Ex Machina takes viewers on a mesmerising journey into the world of artificial intelligence and the complex relationship between humans and machines. It tells the story of Caleb Smith, a talented programmer who is selected to participate in a groundbreaking experiment and is invited to the secluded estate of tech genius Nathan Bateman. At the estate, Smith encounters Ava, a highly advanced humanoid robot with artificial intelligence. As Caleb interacts with Ava, he becomes increasingly entangled in a web of deception, desire and moral dilemmas that push the boundaries of human ethics and consciousness.

The story explores profound questions about the nature of humanity, the limits of technology and the ethics surrounding artificial intelligence. It also explores themes of identity, manipulation and the potential consequences of playing god with technology.

Fun fact: Ex Machina won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

IMDb rating: 7.7

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Released in 2001 and directed by Steven Spielberg, A.I. Artificial Intelligence takes viewers on a profound journey through the eyes of a young and highly advanced android named David. Adopted by a couple whose son is in a cryogenic state, David embarks on a heart-wrenching tale to become real and earn the love of his human mother. Along the way, he encounters both the wonders and perils of a world in which machines and humans coexist. As David traverses a landscape filled with other robots and humans dealing with their own existential issues, the film showcases themes such as longing, acceptance and what it truly means to be human. It also raises questions about the nature of consciousness, the boundaries of artificial intelligence and the complexities of our own humanity.

IMDb rating: 7.2

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

The Terminator

We’ve saved the best for last. It goes without saying that no list compiling the best AI movies can be complete without a mention of The Terminator franchise.

In the original 1984 film, viewers are introduced to a grim future where sentient machines, known as Terminators, have taken over the world with one singular mission – to exterminate humanity. The story follows Sarah Connor, a waitress who becomes the target of a ruthless Terminator assassin sent back in time. To protect Sarah and ensure the survival of the human race, a soldier named Kyle Reese is also sent back, becoming humanity’s last hope against the relentless machines.

With its gritty atmosphere, intense action sequences and iconic characters, the film portrays the consequences of technology gone awry. The franchise further expanded with sequels, including Terminator 2: Judgment Day which is widely regarded as one of the greatest sequels and action films of all time. T2 delves deeper into the conflict between man and machine, as Sarah Connor and her son John Connor battle a more advanced and lethal Terminator, the T-1000.

(Main and feature image: IMDb/The Matrix and Ex Machina)

This article was first published in Augustman Malaysia.