12 of the best books by Indian authors that every bibliophile should read

Mark Twain once said, “[India is] the one land that all men desire to see, and having seen once, by even a glimpse, would not give that glimpse for all the shows of all the rest of the globe combined.” And we cannot agree more. The second best way to know a country, other than travelling, is through its books. So, we have listed some of the best books by Indian authors to get a glimpse into the vast historical and cultural heritage of the subcontinent.
With several accomplished and award-winning authors who have weaved magical works of fiction on paper, India holds a powerful group of authors who have put the country on the global map, more times than one can count. These books are proof. They might have been written by Indian authors, but their universal premises and themes have added a global appeal making these books celebrated pieces of art.
Here is a list of the 15 best books by Indian authors we should all read in this lifetime. How many have you read?
Best books by Indian authors to add to your reading list
Disclaimer: This list is in no particular order
Jump To / Table of Contents
- The White Tiger by Aravind Adiga
- Nectar in a Sieve by Kamala Markandaya
- The Palace of Illusions by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
- The Great Indian Novel by Shashi Tharoor
- Clear Light of Day by Anita Desai
- A Suitable Boy by Vikram Seth
- Interpreter of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri
- The God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy
- A Fine Balance by Rohinton Mistry
- The Glass Palace by Amitav Ghosh
- The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai
- Rich Like Us by Nayantara Sehgal
Having won the 40th Booker Prize, The White Tiger is an absolute masterpiece of a satirical piece of fiction, told from the perspective of a village boy Balram Halwai. The novel showcases the clear class distinction that still exists in India, even as we are adopting a more globalised structure. Extremely contemporary in its appeal, this novel exposes the facade of the society we live in.
This 1954 novel is set in India during a period of intense urban development and chronicles the marriage between Rukmani, the youngest daughter of the village headman, and Nathan, a tenant farmer. Along with the beliefs and traditions of Hinduism, the novel also touches on several aspects of contemporary Indian politics.
This novel reimagines Mahabharat from Draupadi’s perspective. Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni narrates the patriarchal world of the legendary mythology and gives a voice to Panchaali, married to the five princes who have lost the throne. As the brothers set out to rightfully reclaim the throne, Panchaali stays by their side for years, through all hardships.
This novel by Shashi Tharoor takes the form of satire and gives a spin to the Hindu epic Mahabharat. The premise of Mahabharat is set during the time of Indian Independence from the British Raj and the first three decades after Independence, up until the 1970s. The novel very cleverly reimagines personalities from Indian history as characters of the mythological epic.
Relationship dramas are always compelling and interesting. But when a novel aims to look at the layers of emotions in a relationship around an Indian family, the complexity of it makes for an even more enthralling read. That’s what Anita Desai, a three-time Booker Prize finalist, aims to do with this novel that starts with the adult versions of the protagonists who travel back in time to recall their childhoods.
If you have watched the Netflix mini-series but haven’t read the book yet, this is your cue to grab a copy. This novel is set at a time when India gained independence and was dealing with its own crisis. But Lata and her mother, Mrs. Rupa Mehra, are determined to find a suitable boy for her to marry. Set against the backdrop of high ambitions amidst political unrest, this is a story of pure love.
One of India’s absolute best authors, Jhumpa Lahiri wrote an anthology of nine fictional short stories that look at the many aspects of life. The touching stories seek love beyond the barriers of culture and generations while trying to strike a balance between the Indian traditions they’ve inherited and the baffling new world. A Pulitzer Prize for Fiction winner, this book is a must-read for any Indian.
A Booker Prize winner, at the heart of it, The God Of Small Things is a family saga. Arundhati Roy’s debut novel is the story of twins, Esthappen and Rahel, who had to learn the hard truths of life at a very young age. As they are constantly tormented all through their childhood, their lives change when some unexpected guests arrive. Even though the story revolves around the twins, it also takes us to the larger premise of the political developments in Kerala during the 1980s.
This novel chronicles contemporary India as we know it today, with caste and class distinction and discrimination, uneven wealth distribution and an organised system that exploits the common man. The story is set in two timelines — 1975 and 1984 (during Emergency). At the centre of it are four characters who are brought together by these unlikely circumstances. A widow, a young student who is forced to move out of his utopian hill station, and two tailors who managed to flee their village are all forced to share a confined tiny apartment, all of whom are clueless about their future.
A historical novel set in Burma, Bengal, India, and Malaya, the story spans through a century from the Third Anglo-Burmese War and the consequent fall of the Konbaung Dynasty in Mandalay, the Second World War and the late 20th century. At the crux of it is Rajkumar, a poor boy who falls prey to the political chaos, but ends up building an empire in the teakwood forest of Burma.
Kiran Desai’s second novel, The Inheritance of Loss, won several awards, including the Booker Prize. The story centres around the lives of Biju, the son of an Indian cook living in the United States illegally, and Sai, whose grandfather Biju’s father works for. The grandfather, a retired and frustrated judge, lives with his orphaned granddaughter Sai in the Himalayas. Their cook looks after Sai, while his mind is constantly worried about his son Biju, who is hustling in New York.
A historical and political fiction novel, Rich Like Us is set in New Delhi during the chaotic time period between 1932 to the mid-1970s. A look into the reverberations on Independence, this novel is poignantly woven around India at the time and the people living here. After the declaration of Emergency, it meant different things for different people. What did it mean to the characters in this novel?
The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India
(All Images: Courtesy Amazon)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2003 has been the bestselling book by an Indian author till now.
Answer: RK Narayan was the first prominent Indian author of English-language literature. Arundhati Roy, Kiran Desai, and Aravind Adiga are some of the other most renowned and successful authors.
Answer: R.K. Narayan is among the most read and celebrated authors in Indian books and literature.
Answer: The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri been the bestselling book by an Indian author till now. The God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy is another bestselling book.