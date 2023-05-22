Best Jet Li movies that redefined martial arts in cinema

Jet Li is one of the greatest martial arts superstars in the world, whose movies have been entertaining fans globally for over four decades. He is credited for making wushu — a form of martial arts he is a practitioner of — famous in Hong Kong cinema and beyond.

Born on 26 April 1963 in Beijing and a naturalised Singaporean citizen since 2009, the Chinese actor started practising wushu at the age of eight at Beijing Sports and Exercise School. By the time he was 11 years old, Li had represented China internationally at wushu competitions. However, he left the sport in his teens after winning the men’s gold medal at the national championships five consecutive times.

Before he turned 20, Li achieved success in Hong Kong cinema with his debut feature Shaolin Temple. He continued to amaze audiences with his exceptional display of martial arts in the movies and established himself as one of the two biggest names in the genre, alongside the legendary Jackie Chan, in the following two decades.

Unlike Chan, whose films are more comedic, most of Li’s movies have a serious tone — quite like the films starring Bruce Lee. Li is particularly noted for his contribution to making new wuxia films popular internationally during his career. Wuxia is a specific genre that revolves around legendary martial arts heroes from ancient China displaying almost superhuman-like abilities. Swordsman II (1992), Hero (2022) and Flying Swords of Dragon Gate (2011) are some of Li’s wuxia films.

Internationally, Li appeared in several mainstream international action films, performing martial arts stunts that his fans love him for, including two of Luc Besson’s productions, Kiss of the Dragon (2001) and Unleashed (2005). His only best-actor win at the prestigious Hong Kong Film Awards interestingly came for his role in The Warlords — a war film and not a martial arts movie in which Li co-starred with Andy Lau and Takeshi Kaneshiro.

Both as an actor as well as an executive producer, Li made millions from the box office success of his films during his career. But it is worth noting that he was paid only 1 yuan per day for the filming of his debut movie, which amounts to around USD 750.

The best Jet Li movies featuring his finest martial arts performances