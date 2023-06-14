The best live music concerts and festivals in Singapore for second-half of 2023

Now that travel borders have reopened, international artists are going back on tour in full force via music concerts and festivals in 2023, especially in Singapore. Last year already saw global musicians like K-pop group Seventeen, multi-award GRAMMY winner Billie Eilish, Irish rock band The Script, and American indie singer-songwriter keshi performing in Singapore since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

2023 will see even more acts coming to Singapore for live music concerts and festivals. In fact, the year started with a bang as January and February saw beloved boyband acts like Westlife and Backstreet Boys belting out their greatest hits while new generation groups like K-pop’s Stray Kids, MAMAMOO, and ITZY dazzled on stage with high-octane performances.

Also, indie musicians such as American alternative R&B singer-songwriter Kehlani, Los Angeles indie rockers Wallows, and American dream pop band Cigarettes After Sex attracted their local cult following with earnest self-penned compositions.

Nothing beats watching and hearing your favourite musicians singing their chart hits live. The upcoming 2023 calendar in Singapore is stacked with music concerts and festivals headlined by heavyweight entertainers like Sam Smith, TWICE, The 1975, SUGA of BTS, ATEEZ, Lauv, and more. Check out our list of the best 2023 music concerts and festivals to attend in Singapore.

(Opening and feature image credit: ATEEZ/KQ Entertainment and TWICE/JYP Entertainment)

Live concerts and music festivals happening in Singapore for 2023

June 2023

Damien Rice – June 3

Having previously performed in Singapore at the Neon Lights festival in 2015 and a solo concert in 2016, Irish singer-songwriter Damien Rice is finally returning to our shores for a live gig after seven long years. Known for his introspective and emotionally raw songwriting style, Rice can elicit a gamut of moods from listeners – such as melancholy, desire, loneliness, and regret.

Although Rice hadn’t released new material in years, we have a hunch he might preview unreleased songs he’d written over the years. If you hadn’t experienced the devastating impact of ‘The Blower’s Daughter’ and ‘I Don’t Want to Change You’, here’s the chance to see him perform live in person.

Damien Rice Live in Singapore happens at The Star Theatre on June 3. Ticket prices start from SGD98.

BoyWithUke 2023 Asia Tour in Singapore – June 5

Talent speaks for itself. That’s how BoyWithUke expresses his deft musical qualities without showing his face. The 20-year-old artist produces and writes all of his viral TikTok hits in his dorm room on GarageBand, most of which are inspired by fans. By donning his now-signature mask with glowing LED eyes, BoyWithUke puts his music in the spotlight when he performs with his ukelele.

BoyWithUke is certainly no one-hit-wonder. His debut album Serotonin Dreams, released last year features prominent collabs including blackbear, mxmtoon, and Powfu. This year, he returns with his Antisocial EP which is led by his latest single ‘Rockstar’. Watch him perform his famous minute tunes live for the first time in Singapore.

BoyWithUke 2023 Asia Tour in Singapore happens at Capitol Theatre on June 5. Ticket prices start from SGD88.

Suga of BTS: ‘Agust D’ Solo World Tour – June 16 to 18

Although Jin of BTS has enlisted in the South Korean military, the group’s members continue to pursue their solo music endeavours. In fact, Suga will be the first of the septet to headline a solo world tour as his other moniker, Agust D.

It is expected that he will showcase his self-produced and self-written songs from his two mixtapes at his music concert in Singapore come June 2023. But there might be a surprise covers segment as he has songwriting and production credits on over 100 songs, including PSY’s ‘That That’ (which he was featured in) and SURAN’s ‘Wine’.

Suga’s ‘August D’ Solo World Tour happens at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 16 to 18. Tickets for both all three days are now sold out.

NMIXX showcase tour <Nice to MIXX You> in Singapore – June 23

JYP Entertainment’s youngest girl group and labelmates of TWICE will be heading to Singapore for a music showcase. As expected with the South Korean K-pop agency’s groups, they are known to be vocal powerhouses. NMIXX proved that on a recent episode of KBS’ Immortal Songs performing a cover of Shim Soo Bong’s song ‘I Hate You’.

The sextet recently made a comeback this year with their first EP Expérgo which features catchy lead single ‘Love Me Like This’. Also appearing on the album is pre-release single ‘Young, Dumb, Stupid’ which contains an interpolation of the French nursery rhyme ‘Frère Jacques’. Attendees will sing ‘ding-dang-dong’ together with them in no time.

NMIXX showcase tour <Nice to MIXX You> happens at The Star Theatre on June 23. Ticket prices start from SGD148.

IVE The First Fan Concert <The Prom Queens> – June 30

Deemed as one of K-pop’s hottest girl groups alongside NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM and NMIXX, IVE will be the first of the lot to tour Asia with their first fan concert. Every single released by the six-member group so far has been a hit. We’re sure you can sing to Eleven, Love Dive, and After Like without a hitch. IVE also recently made a comeback with their debut mini-album I’VE IVE prior to this concert. Hence, expect them to perform the new songs live for the first time.

IVE The First Fan Concert <The Prom Queens> happens at The Star Theatre on June 30. Ticket prices start from SGD128.

July 2023

The Colors of Bang Yongguk: Singapore – July 16

Ardent K-pop fans may know Bang Yong-guk as the leader of disbanded boy group B.A.P. The South Korean rapper-singer-songwriter now walks the music path in his style and has since released multiple singles and two mini albums. His latest, titled The Colors of Love, was released early in May 2023 and will support this release with The Colors of Bang Yongguk tour. Expect fiery and passionate rap performances on songs like lead single Ride or Die, dreamy electronic R&B of Green, and smooth yet sexy Rain On Me.

The Colors of Bang Yongguk: Singapore happens at Victoria Theatre on July 16. Ticket prices start from SGD88.

The 1975: ‘At Their Very Best’ tour – July 18

If British Rock is defined by Blur and Oasis in the 1990s, then The 1975 represents the new millennium and Generation Z. That’s how influential the energetic tunes by the English pop-rock band are. The quartet returns to Singapore this July to perform songs from their critically acclaimed albums. Look forward to a dynamic setlist consisting of tunes from Notes on a Conditional Form and their latest record Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

The 1975: ‘At Their Very Best’ tour happens at Marina Bay Sands Expo® and Convention Centre, Level B2, Hall E & F on July 18 and 19. Tickets for both days are now sold out.

THE BOYZ’s ZENERATION Tour – July 20

Eleven-member K-pop boy band THE BOYZ proves to be one of the most hardworking groups in the industry. Having recently kicked off their second world tour ZENERATION in Seoul at KSPO Dome, they will continue the Asia leg in the coming months with a stop in Singapore. Although their most recent Korean-language comeback was their eighth mini album Be Awake, featuring lead single ‘Roar’, THE BOYZ will release their second Japanese studio album Delicious on June 13. Member Eric also rejoins the group after going on hiatus last March due to health issues.

THE BOYZ’s ZENERATION Tour happens on July 2o. Venue and ticketing details TBC.

Lewis Capaldi Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent Tour – July 25

One of Great Britain’s most talented contemporary musicians will return to Singapore for a gig soon. Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi first performed his debut sold-out show back in January 2020 that left the audience in awe.

The BRIT award winner and GRAMMY-nominated singer will release his newest album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent in May which includes hit singles Pointless, Forget Me, and latest single How I’m Feeling Now. Ever humble and relatable, hear Capaldi perform these songs live in Singapore to know why he’s a music superstar.

Lewis Capaldi Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour happens at The Star Theatre on July 25. Ticket prices start from SGD98.

Dhruv Live in Singapore – July 27

Those who use social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram will find dhruv (and his music) familiar. His catchy songs, especially ‘Double Take’ went viral for being relatable among the Gen Z audience. Born in London to Indian parents, dhruv is raised in Singapore and is now based in London.

Back in Asia with only two stops in Singapore and Seoul, dhruv will perform intimate songs from his debut EP record rapunzel, which tells a deeply personal coming-of-age story through six expertly-crafted songs. “rapunzel is about self-discovery,” dhruv emphasises. There are also more recent cuts like ‘airplane thoughts’, a stream-of-consciousness anthem about being away from a loved one during COVID.

Dhruv Live in Singapore happens at The Theatre at Mediacorp on July 27. Ticket prices start from SGD88.

Sabrina Carpenter: emails i can’t send Tour – July 27

23-year-old breakout star Sabrina Carpenter is definitely one artist to have on your radar. The singer-songwriter and actress recently gained fame with the Sundance Film Festival feature Emergency and stepped into the music spotlight with her 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send which includes singles ‘Skinny Dipping’, ‘Fast Times’, and ‘Nonsense’. Back with a deluxe repackage of that album titled Emails I Can’t Send Fwd, Carpenter will most likely perform live versions of four new songs added onto her latest release.

Sabrina Carpenter: emails i can’t send Tour happens on July 18 and 19 at Marina Bay Sands Expo® and Convention Centre, Level B2, Hall E & F . All tickets cost SGD98.

August 2023

FKJ: Live in Singapore – August 1

French multi-instrumentalist and singer FKJ (French Kiwi Juice) will bring a touch of lush French House to Singapore this August. Stopping by the city-state as part of his 2023 Asia Tour which started back in February, Vincent Fenton (his birth name) will play new tunes from his third album VINCENT, released in June 2022, and familiar FKJ euphoria-inducing hits.

FKJ: Live in Singapore happens at Pasir Panjang Power Station on August 1. Ticket prices start from SGD158.

The Strokes Live in Singapore 2023 – August 2

Legendary iconic American rock band The Strokes is set to bring electrifying energy with performances of their award-winning compositions live in Singapore. Of course, everyone knows the charismatic and cool frontman and singer Julian Casablancas. And appearing on stage at the concert with him will be guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr, bassist Nikolai Fraiture and drummer Fabrizio Moretti. Look forward to an unforgettable night as they showcase hits from ‘Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus’, ‘Bad Decisions’, and ‘At The Door’ to classics ‘Hard to Explain’, ‘Reptilia’, and ‘You Only Live Once’.

The Strokes Live in Singapore happens at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on August 2. Ticket prices start from SGD148.

LANY’s First The Moon, Then The Stars: A Tour Before A World Tour – August 15

Pop-rock darling LANY will return to Singapore for a one-night-only concert in support of their upcoming fifth studio album i really really hope so (out September 29). As a prelude, the first single of that record, ‘love at first sight’, will be released on June 7. The Los Angeles multi-platinum duo are known for their upbeat gigs where they constantly interact with fans via sing-alongs. We’ve got a hunch that concert-goer will get to preview live renditions of the new songs before the album’s release. So, cross your fingers.

LANY’s First The Moon, Then The Stars: A Tour Before A World Tour happens at The Theatre at Mediacorp on August 15. Ticket prices start from SGD98.

September 2023

TWICE Ready To Be Tour in Singapore – September 2

Billboard recently awarded TWICE the Breakthrough Award at Billboard Women In Music Awards. Thus, this honour cements them as an influential global group. The nine-member act will celebrate their eighth year in the industry in October and what better way than to hold a world tour?

Their Ready To Be tour will make a stop in Singapore to belt out their juggernaut hits like ‘Fancy’, ‘Feel Special’, and their latest single, ‘Set Me Free’. Although the group kicked off their fifth world tour in mid-April 2023 in Seoul, expect their setlist to vary with the different stops as they may release new music later this year.

TWICE Ready To Be Tour in Singapore happens at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 2. Ticket prices start from SGD178.

Lauv: The Between Albums Tour in Singapore – September 5

After a well-received previous gig, Lauv is set to return to Singapore for his The Between Albums Tour this year. But this time, he’s not alone. Alexander23 will support him throughout his headline dates. The US singer-songwriter and producer create massive songs like ‘The Other’ and ‘I Like Me Better’ which are also anthems for Generation Z. Attempting to conquer the Singapore Indoor this time, Lauv will move crowds with tunes from his latest album All 4 Nothing and may even debut unreleased compositions too.

Lauv: The Between Albums Tour happens at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 5. Ticket prices start from SGD118.

ATEEZ Wold Tour [The Fellowship : Break the Wall] in Singapore – September 9

After completing North America, Japan, and Europe leg of The Fellowship: Break the Wall tour, ATEEZ is now ready to take on Asia later this year. Video snippets of the concert circulating on social media demonstrate that the eight-member group’s sharp moves and stellar vocals will keep one at the edge of their seats.

This concert supports ATEEZ’s recent first single album Spin Off : From The Witness which contains lead single ‘Halazia’. In a cryptic teaser after their encore Seoul concert, the group is rumoured to make a comeback in June and songs from this project will also most likely appear in the Asia tour setlist.

ATEEZ Wold Tour [The Fellowship : Break the Wall] happens at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 9. Ticketing details TBC.

October 2023

Sam Smith’s Gloria The Tour – October 24

Here’s a musician and performer that needs no introduction. Multi-award-winning British singer Sam Smith returns to Singapore for their sophomore concert this October. If you’ve been to their previous gig, this upcoming one will be vastly different in comparison. Critics have lauded Smith for exuberant showmanship, defiant vision, and maximalism which match their talent. Like ‘Unholy’? Expect them to rework hits like the rave-focused ‘Promises’ and the hedonistic ‘I Feel Love’ with unapologetic fashion.

Sam Smith’s Gloria The Tour happens at Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 24. Ticketing details TBC.

November 2023

Måneskin RUSH! 2023 World Tour – November 27

Ready for some high-octane head-banging rock songs? We can trust Italian rock band Måneskin to deliver them. Nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 GRAMMY awards, the exuberant quartet will bring their RUSH! World Tour to Singapore in support of their latest album of the same name.

Formed in Rome in 2016, they have since gained attention and risen to fame via the eleventh season of the X Factor Italy in 2017 where they finished second place. Following this, Måneskin reached new heights and broke through the international scene happened in 2021 when they won the Eurovision Song Contest for Italy with the song ‘Zitti e buoni’. With many sold-out shows, expect a non-stop energetic performance fueled by dynamic songs like ‘Supermodel’ and ‘The Loneliest’.

Måneskin RUSH! 2023 World Tour happens at Singapore Expo Hall 1 on November 27. Tickets are priced at SGD158.

December 2023

Mosaic Music Series: Novo Amor – December 11-12

After countless postponements and the eventual cancellation of his concert due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Novo Amor fulfils his promise to return to Singapore for his long-awaited live gig.

The Welsh singer-songwriter, aka Ali Lacey, will perform as part of Esplanade Singapore’s Mosaic Music Series and is set to present beautiful soundscapes with his soulful tones and emotional minimalist lyrics. Lacey will perform with frequent collaborator Ed Tullett and backed by a full band featuring strings, keys, guitars and drums.

Mosaic Music Series: Novo Amor happens at Esplanade Annexe Studio on December 11-12. Tickets are priced at SGD65.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore