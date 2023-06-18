Best video game movie adaptations that’ll make you fall in love with the genre

2023 kicked off with some of the best productions of video game adaptations we’ve ever seen. HBO Max’s series The Last of Us received rave reviews, and the latest Illumination movie The Super Mario Bros by Nintendo did exceptionally well at the box office after its April release. It surpassed the 1 billion dollar mark globally and even outperformed Frozen (2013) to become the second-biggest animated film of all time. The latest releases showcase promising growth in the video game movies genre.

About three decades ago, Hollywood came up with its first game-to-screen adaptation — Nintendo’s original The Super Mario Bros live-action movie. Though the film didn’t receive much appreciation, over the years the video game movie genre has become popular and a successful one. Capturing the essence of a gaming experience in a two or three hour movie is a challenging task. But some of the top movies have managed to rise to the challenge. And they’ve their own massive franchises like Pokémon, Tomb Raider, Angry Birds, and Sonic.

In light of the wildly successful recent releases, perhaps we’re seeing a renaissance era of video game movies. While some of the most anticipated titles including Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Minecraft: The Movie, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu 2, and Borderlands are still in production, we’ve put together a list of the top video game movies that will keep you hooked. Don’t worry, no spoilers ahead.

Top video game movies you should add to your watchlist

Werewolves Within (2021)

Director: Josh Ruben

Cast: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Synopsis: Forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) come to Beaverfield where a gas pipeline causes divisions within the town and a snowstorm traps the residents inside a local inn. As they try to keep the peace, they also uncover the truth hidden behind the mysterious creature terrorising everyone.

The movie won the Best Indie Film award at Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Midseason Awards 2021.

Wreck-it Ralph (2012)

Director: Rich Moore

Cast: John C. Reilly, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Synopsis: The gaming character Wreck-It Ralph aspires to be as loved as Fix-It Felix, the ideal Good Guy in his game. Being frustrated with his villain character, Ralph sneaks into a modern, first-person shooter game featuring tough-as-nails Sergeant Calhoun, hoping to become a hero. But his plan to win a medal soon goes wrong as he wrecks everything and unintentionally releases a destructive enemy on the loose who threatens the whole arcade. Will he learn what being a hero truly means before it’s too late?

The movie bagged the Best Animated Feature award at Critics Choice Award (2013), and even got nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe. Evidently, Disney’s attempt to make video game movies was surely a success. The second film of the series Ralph Breaks the Internet is also worth watching.

Watch here

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Director: Rob Letterman

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Synopsis: When Detective Harry Goodman suddenly vanishes, his 21-year son Tim tries to find out what happened. Harry’s old partner Detective Pikachu, a humorously wise-cracking, cute super-sleuth who is a puzzlement helps him with his investigation. Tim and Pikachu team up to solve the exciting and confounding riddle realising they are uniquely suited to understand each other. While following leads through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City, a contemporary city where humans and Pokémon coexist peacefully, they come across different Pokémon characters. And they also unravel an alarming twist that can destroy the harmonious relationship and endanger the entire Pokémon universe.

Watch here

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Director: Jeff Fowler

Cast: James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Synopsis: Inspired by the globally popular video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog depicts the story of the world’s fastest hedgehog as he tries to adapt to his new life on Earth. Sonic and his newfound best friend Tom (James Marsden) join forces to stop wicked Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plan of world domination. Ben Schwartz voices the titular character Sonic in the live-action comedy movie.

Jim Carrey won Best Villain in a Movie at Critics Choice Super Awards 2021. And Ben Schwartz won Best Visual Effects or Animated Performance at Hollywood Critics Association 2021 for this film.

Watch here

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Director: Jeff Fowler

Cast: James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Synopsis: After the previous adventure, Sonic wants more freedom as he settles in Green Hills. So, his friends Tom and Maddie decide to go on a vacation but leave him at home. Soon after they head out, Dr Robotnik returns to look for an emerald that has the capacity to both create and destruct civilisations with his new sidekick Knuckles. So, Sonic sets on a new mission with his new friend Tails, to find the emerald before someone exploits it.

The film pocketed a Kids’ Choice Award in 2023 for the category of Favourite Movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Pierre Leduc

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Synopsis: Mario is a Brooklyn-based plumber who is wandering around the Mushroom Kingdom with Princess Peach and an anthropomorphous mushroom Toad to find his brother Luigi. At the same time, he also has to save the world from an evil fire-breathing Koopa called Bowser.

The family-friendly animated version of the video game movie has won millions of hearts.

Watch here

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

Directors: Thurop Van Orman, John Rice

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Synopsis: In The Angry Birds Movie (2016), Red, the perpetually grumpy local hero, saved Bird Island from an all-out attack of green pigs. But the fight between Bird and Pig island is still ongoing. In the middle of this prank war, huge icy projectiles coming from the feathery tyrant Zeta’s ice-capped Eagle Island jeopardise the safety of both places. Red and King Leonard need to agree to form a challenging but sincere truce. To stop Zeta’s audacious plans to rule the world, Red, Bomb, Mighty Eagle, Chuck, and his clever sister Silver must band together with Leonard’s formidable porcine squad. But can Red really change?

Watch here

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Director: Simon McQuoid

Cast: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Synopsis: Cole Young (Lewis Tan), an MMA fighter who is used to losing fights for money, doesn’t have the slightest idea about his ancestry. In the meantime, Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung (Chin Han) sent an otherworldly Cryomancer, his best warrior, Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) to get him. Jax (Mehcad Brooks), a Special Forces Major who bears the same dragon mark as Cole sent him to search for Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee).

Worried about his family, Cole seeks sanctuary inside the temple of Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who protects the people with the dragon markings. Here, Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Kung Lao (Max Huang) and rogue mercenary Kano (Josh Lawson) train him to fight the greatest fighters of the Outworld. But will he be able to unlock his arcena — the immense power he has in his soul to stop the evil forever?

The movie bagged two AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts) awards and two ASSG (Australian Screen Sound Guild) awards for its extraordinary production and sound work.

Watch here

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children (2005)

Directors: Tetsuya Nomura, Takeshi Nozue

Cast: Takahiro Sakurai, Ayumi Ito, Shôtarô Morikubo

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Synopsis: A disease named ‘Seikon-Shoukougun’, or ‘Geostigma’ has taken over the world nearly two years after the events of Final Fantasy VII. Apparently, the foreign material that breached the body two years earlier is the reason behind this pandemic. Plagued by guilt and his troubled past ex-SOLDIER Cloud Strife chose to live a solitary life while maintaining “Strife’s Delivery Service” whose headquarter resides in Tifa Lockheart’s bar, the Seventh Heaven. The former Shinra, Inc. president Rufus calls Cloud unexpectedly and asks for his help to stop Kadaj. Kadaj and his brothers Loz and Yazoo are looking for their “mother” and they seem to think Cloud knows her whereabouts. Will Cloud and his friends be able to defeat these new enemies?

Watch here

Tomb Raider (2018)

Director: Roar Uthaug

Cast: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Synopsis: Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander), is the daughter of a unique adventurer Lord Richard Croft (Dominic West) who mysteriously went missing seven years ago when she was a mere teen. Now the 21-year-old tries to solve her father’s death and to do so she leaves everything behind in search of her father’s last-known destination. A mythical tomb on a fictional island somewhere off the coast of Japan. The stakes are high and the island is incredibly risky to get to. How will Lara use her sharp mind and stubborn spirits and earn herself the title ‘Tomb Raider.’

Watch here

Resident Evil (2002)

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez, Ryan McCluskey

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Synopsis: This is the first movie of the widely popular film series, based on the Japanese video game by Capcom. In Resident Evil, a secret facility called “The Hive” turns their employees into zombies and releases the altered lab “animals” they were studying. To prevent the infection further, the computer shuts down the base. The elite military unit who are trying to shut down the computer and exit meets Alice. Apparently, she is suffering from amnesia due to exposure to nerve gas. As the military tries to get past the zombies, mutants, and the complex computer, Alice also deals with her returning memories.

Watch here

Uncharted (2022)

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Synopsis: An experienced hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) recruits street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and together they try to retrieve Ferdinand Magellan’s fortune, which the House of Moncada lost 500 years ago. The simple theft job soon turns into a contest with ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes his family is the rightful successor of the wealth. If Nate and Sully can work together they can find $5 billion in riches and maybe even Nate’s long-lost brother.

Watch here

Warcraft (2016)

Director: Duncan Jones

Cast: Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Ben Foster

IMDb Ratings: 6.7/10

Synopsis: The mighty warlock Gul’dan opens a gateway to the world of Azeroth and gathers Orc clans’ members to establish the Horde while the land of the Orcs of Draenor is being destroyed by the terrible fel magic that uses life force. He also takes prisoners in order to keep the portal open. The apprentice of magician Khadgar informed The king of Azeroth, Llane Wrynn and his brother-in-law, Anduin Lothar that he has found fel magic in dead bodies. So the king calls for the Guardian of Tirisfal, Medivh to protect his kingdom. As Lothar and Khadgar leave for Kharazhan a scary shadow points a book out to Khadgar. He takes it and runs for cover.

Orcs assault Anduin, Khadgar, Medivh, and a troop of soldiers. They catch the slave Garona who King Llane had freed, and she tells them to the portal. The leader of the Orc clan Durotan contacts Garona and requests to meet King Llane in order to put an end to the fel magic. But Kadgar comes to know that someone from Azeroth helped to open the portal. Who might be the traitor?

Watch here

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010)

Director: Mike Newell

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton, Ben Kingsley

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Synopsis: This Disney creation is based on the famous 2003 action-adventure video game. A trickster prince and a mysterious princess protect an ancient dagger capable of releasing the Sands of Time which is a gift from the god that can turn back time and allow its owner to take control over the world.

The movie made a Guinness World Record in 2010 for being the Most expensive film inspired by a video game.

Watch here

(Main and featured image: IMDb)