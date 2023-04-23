10 of best books recommended by Warren Buffett to add to your wishlist

“I read and read and read,” says American business magnate, investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett, whenever asked about how he keeps up with all the information related to everything happening in the world. It goes without saying that Buffett has a never-ending love for books, and his title recommendations at various meetings, conferences and in his letters to shareholders over the past six decades are a testament to the same. So, let’s take a look at some of the best books recommended by Warren Buffett that you can add to your reading list.

Widely considered one of the most successful investors, the primary shareholder, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett currently has a net worth of USD 109.3 billion as per Forbes.

Also known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha’, the one-of-a-kind billionaire is hailed for his personal frugality despite his immense wealth. The 2017 HBO documentary, Becoming Warren Buffett, aptly chronicles the CEO’s attitude that personifies simple living and high thinking.

Noted for adhering to the value investing philosophy, Buffett was named one of the most influential people in the world by Time in 2012.

A much-loved philanthropist, Buffet has pledged to give away 99 per cent of his fortune to philanthropic causes, primarily through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

However, despite leading a busy life, the Berkshire Hathaway CEO takes out time to read five to six hours per day. And, given his knack for reading, we are here to provide you with a list of some amazing books recommended by Buffett.

Here are some of the best titles recommended by Warren Buffet