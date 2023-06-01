BTS’ V becomes the first Instagram user to hit 10 million likes on all his posts

Kim Taehyung, aka BTS’ V, needs little introduction as one-seventh of the most popular boy band on the planet. With 59.4 million followers on Instagram, the K-pop star now holds the record of becoming the first user to garner over 10 million likes on all Instagram posts.

At least 10 million accounts worldwide have hit like on each of his 80 posts. This makes the BTS member the first in the world to achieve this mark.

BTS’ V broke several Instagram records

On December 6, 2021, all the BTS members set their Instagram accounts public and started to rack up followers instantly. But V, in particular, led the charge, setting the record as the fastest user to reach 1 million followers in just 43 minutes. Soon, the K-pop idol became the fastest user to gain 10 million followers on the platform and the quickest to garner 1 million likes.

Despite his low posting frequency, he has an average of 12 million likes on all his posts. Recently, Taehyung also became the fastest person to surpass 40 million followers on Instagram. Previously, V entered Wikipedia’s official list of the Top 20 most-liked Instagram posts of all time. The post is a collection of his dog Yeontan’s photos, as the pet has become a star over time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Kim Taehyung is ruling Instagram

Listening to Kim’s voice is enough for us to relax and chill, but his IG posts keep us alive and awake. BTS’ V got us going crazy when he joined Instagram in 2021, and until now, he’s still creeping into our hearts with his Instagram selfies, fashion shoots and more. Oh, Kim, the way you make us stop and stare!

We can’t help but express our obsession with the singer. As his posts show, the singer goes from being a high-fashion model to posting his travel pictures. His latest post is a collection of memories from his recent visit to Paris, France. He captioned the post ‘파리여행기🇫🇷’ meaning ‘A trip to Paris- France’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

While football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, singer Selena Gomez, and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner secure top spots for the most-followed Instagram accounts, Kim Taehyung tops in likes.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

(Main and feature image credits: thv/Instagram)