Coldplay is set to perform in Singapore for four nights in January 2024

Coldplay is coming to Singapore. The iconic British band is set to perform at the National Stadium from 23 to 27 January 2024. It is the first time in the stadium’s history that a music act will play for four nights.

The event is part of their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour, which started in March 2022 and has sold over 7 million tickets so far.

Apart from Singapore, Coldplay will also perform live at Philippine Arena in Manila, Philippines on 19 January and at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on 3 February as part of the second run of their Asia dates.

Ticket prices and other details

Tickets for the Singapore leg of the event starts at SGD 68 (RM 234). They will be available on 19 June for pre-sales and on 20 June for general sales via Ticketmaster. Over 100,000 tickets were sold when Coldplay last performed in Singapore, which was for two nights at the National Stadium in 2017.

Coldplay have also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at a later date.

Infinity Tickets are offered at an affordable price to fans and are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The price per ticket is USD 20 (around SGD 27 or RM 93). The tickets must be bought in pairs and each purchaser can buy a maximum of two tickets.

Coldplay is set to perform in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Jakarta, Indonesia in November 2023. The tickets to both events went on sale in May and sold out very quickly.

Highly successful tour

The Music Of The Spheres World Tour has been very well received by both fans and critics. It won the Favorite Touring Artist award at the 2022 American Music Awards and Tour of The Year award at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

The tour has also received praise for its environment-friendly approach. The band recently revealed that the tour has produced 47 per cent less CO2e emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016/17 on a show-by-show comparison. They also said that five million trees — one for each concert goer — have already been planted around the world.

Asia leg details

NOVEMBER 2023

6: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi)

7: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi)

11: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive)

12: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive)

15: Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Support: Rahmania Astrini)

18: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Amy Shark, Thelma Plum)

19: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Tash Sultana, Thelma Plum)

22: Kuala Lumpur – National Stadium Bukit Jalil (Support: Bunga)

JANUARY 2024

19: Manila – Philippine Arena (Support: TBA)

23: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

24: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

26: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

27: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

FEBRUARY 2024

03: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA)

How to buy tickets for the Singapore concert

Date: 23, 24, 26, 27 January 2024

Show Time: 8:00pm

Venue: National Stadium

Ticket Price: From SGD 68 onwards (excludes booking fee)

Artiste Presale: 19 June (Monday), 2pm – 11:59pm. Subscribe to Coldplay’s newsletter on www.coldplay.com/sign-up by 16 Jun (Friday) to be eligible for the presale. An email will be sent to subscribers on 18 June (Sunday).

Live Nation Presale: 19 June (Monday), 2pm – 11:59pm via www.livenation.sg

General Sale: 20 June (Tuesday), 2pm via Ticketmaster ticketing channels

Ticketing Channels Online: www.ticketmaster.sg | Hotline: +65 3158 8588 | SingPost outlets

