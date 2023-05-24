Your guide to watching the ‘Fast And Furious’ movies in chronological order

The Fast & Furious series is finally coming to an end with Fast X, the tenth instalment in the long-running franchise, being the first part of its concluding chapter. Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is returning for the last time in the two-part finale, alongside familiar faces that fans have grown to love since the early movies. The ‘larger-than-life’ action spectacle is all about Toretto and his family going up against deadly and menacing villains and taking on the likes of tanks, helicopters and whatnot with just their sports cars.

Besides offering a glimpse of the huge cast of new and returning characters, the Fast X trailer also gave a preview of the incredible stunts and action sequences that have become synonymous with the movies.

Now, since Fast X is the first part of the two-part finale, it is wise to catch up with all the previous movies before watching the beginning of the end. On that front, we recommend watching all of the Fast & Furious movies in chronological order. After all, if you watch these films (and all of their spin-offs) in order of release, you’ll find that their timeline is a bit all over the place. Hence, watching them in chronological order makes the most sense.

So, from the first movie which focused solely on street racing to the more recent additions that have taken us through a roller coaster of madcap, action-packed sequences, there’s a lot to gobble up here, whether you’re a die-hard fan or someone who has never watched a Fast & Furious movie. Given that there are 11 movies and two short films to watch back-to-back, let’s get down to business right away.

How to watch all ‘Fast & Furious’ movies in chronological order