Final Cast of ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 includes T.O.P. and Jo Yu-ri

In addition to the new characters of Squid Game Season 2 that were revealed at Netflix’s Tudum event, Netflix has revealed the full star-studded cast, unveiling eight more cast members.

The director Hwang Dong-hyuk, the mastermind behind making Squid Game the most-watched show on Netflix, is set to return as the writer, director, and executive producer for Season 2.

From rising stars to veteran actors, Netflix announces eight new actors: Park Gyu-young, Lee-Jin-uk both well-known for her role in the Netflix series Sweet Home, Jo Yu-ri the former IZ*ONE member, Choi Seung-hyun the former member of BIGBANG known as T.O.P., Kang Ae Sim, Lee David, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an.

The new cast that was announced at Tudum were Yim Si-wan, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ha-neul, and Yang Dong-geun. The principal actors Lee Jung-jae (Gi-hun), Lee Byung-hun (Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (Jun-ho), and Gong Yoo (The Salesman) are set to return as well.

Take a look at the Squid Game Season 2’s first table-read photo below.

From top row (from left): Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-hyun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul. Middle row (from left): Park Gyu-Young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Wi Ha-jun. Bottom row (from left): Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk.

Squid Game Season 1 made history as Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to win Emmy’s Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series with the director Hwang winning the Outstanding Director for a Drama Series. Production for Squid Game Season 2 is set to begin later this year.

(Image: Netflix)

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong