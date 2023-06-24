Did you know about these Korean dramas that are adaptations of Western movies and shows?

Did you know some of your favourite K-dramas are actually adaptations of Western movies and shows? From the Song Joong-ki starrer crime drama Vincenzo (2021) to the Lee Do-hyun starrer love story 18 Again (2020), here are some of the best Korean remakes of popular Western releases.

The West has long been an inspiration for adaptations in the global entertainment industry. Be it the 2023 Russo brothers’ spy series Citadel or 1994’s classic Oscar-winning movie Forrest Gump, Western shows and movies have always proved to be blueprints for Korean dramas.

The rise in popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video, too, have contributed to the enormous growth in K-drama adaptations from the West. According to Forbes, the popular crime thriller Vincenzo, which is inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic The Godfather trilogy, was one of the top ten most-viewed Netflix shows of 2021.

Binge-watch these popular Korean drama adaptations of Western TV shows and movies

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Director: Kim Hong-sun

Cast: Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Yun-jin, Park Hae-soo, Jun Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong

Year of release: 2022

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Masked thieves led by a genius Professor (Yoo) overtakes the national mint in Korea. With multiple hostages trapped inside, the police department must stop them and unmask the mysterious mastermind behind it all.

Adapted from: Money Heist: Korea is a remake of the popular Spanish-Western series La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist (2017).

Vincenzo

Directed by: Kim Hee-won

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-bin, Ok Taec-yeon, Jo Han-chul

Year of release: 2021

Episodes: 20

Synopsis: Vincenzo Cassano (Song) is a consigliere who leaves Italy and returns to his hometown in South Korea to avoid the Mafia wars. In a turn of events, Vincenzo meets an eccentric lawyer Hong Cha-young (Jeon) and falls in love with her while also serving justice to the needy.

Adapted from: This Korean crime drama is inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather (1972-1990) trilogy.

18 Again

Directed by: Ha Byung-hoon

Cast: Kim Ha-neul, Yoon Sang-hyun, Lee Do-hyun

Year of release: 2020

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: A 37-year-old Hong Dae-young (Yoon) finds himself on the verge of getting a divorce from his wife Jung Da-jung (Kim). In a turn of events, he suddenly finds himself inside his 18-year-old body and starts rectifying his past mistakes.

Adapted from: The family K-drama is based on the 2009 US film 17 Again directed by Burr Steers.

The World Of The Married

Directed by: Mo Wan-il

Cast: Kim Hee-ae, Park Hae-joon, Jeon Jin-seo

Year of release: 2020

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Doctor Ji Sun-woo’s (Kim) perfect life with her son and husband Lee Tae-oh (Park) turns upside down after she receives some unpleasant news. Her husband Tae-Oh gets involved in an affair and ends up putting his married life at stake. Will Sun-woo move past her husband’s betrayal or plan revenge?

Adapted from: The show is based on BBC’s popular psychological thriller Doctor Foster (2015-2017).

Romance Is A Bonus Book

Directed by: Lee Jung-hyo

Cast: Lee Na-young, Lee Jong-suk, Jung Eugene

Year of release: 2019

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: The story follows the love story of Cha Eun-ho (Lee Jomg-suk), an editor-in-chief of a publishing company and his childhood friend and single mother Kang Dan-yi (Lee Na-young). When fate brings the duo together after years, Eun-ho offers the helpless Dan-yi a copywriting job at his company. Soon, they grow closer and romance begins to brew.

Adapted from: The K-drama is inspired by the 2015 TV Land hit Younger starring Sutton Foster, Nico Tortorella and Hilary Duff.

Designated Survivor: 60 Days

Directed by: Yoo Jong-sun

Cast: Ji Jin-hee, Heo Jun-ho, Kang Han-na

Year of release: 2019

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: When a fatal explosion in the National Assembly kills multiple cabinet members, Minister of Environment Park Mu-jin (Ji) must bring his country out of the chaos by taking up the role of the President of Korea for sixty days. Will Mu-jin uncover the truth behind the catastrophic attack before the end of his term?

Adapted from: The political drama is based on the popular 2016 ABC series Designated Survivor, starring British-Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland.

Suits

Directed by: Kim Jin-woo and Kwon Young-il

Cast: Jang Dong-gun, Park Hyung-sik, Jin Hee-kyung

Year of release: 2018

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: A chance encounter with veteran lawyer Choi Kang-seok (Jang) of the prolific Kang & Ham Law Firm gets the unprivileged but skilled Go Yeon-woo (Park) a rookie lawyer job here. Eventually, Kang-seok discovers that Yeon-woo is not the applicant his firm called in for the interview, but chooses to keep him for his intelligence and photographic memory.

Adapted from: This Korean drama is a remake of the 2011 USA Network television series of the same name.

Life On Mars

Directed by: Lee Jung-hyo

Cast: Jung Kyoung-ho, Park Sung-woong, Ko Ah-sung

Year of release: 2018

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Crime investigator Han Tae-joo (Ho) wakes up in 1988 after meeting with an accident. He is now a detective working at a city police station. Tae-joo eventually discovers that in order to travel back to his present, he must solve a serial murder case.

Adapted from: The popular K-drama is a remake of a 2006 BBC One series of the same name.

Criminal Minds

Directed by: Yang Yun-ho and Lee Jung-hyo

Cast: Lee Joon-gi, Son Hyun-joo, Moon Chae-won

Year of release: 2017

Episodes: 20

Synopsis: When an unfortunate bombing incident kills several SWAT officers and leaves the National Criminal Investigation (NCI) team leader Kang Ki-hyung devastated, he takes a break from work. Upon his return, Ki-hyung gets entangled in a murder case which requires him to work with the non-cooperative police officer Kim Hyun-joon.

Adapted from: This political K-drama is adapted from the US series of the same name and has been broadcast on CBS since 2005.

The Good Wife

Directed by: Lee Jung-hyo

Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Yoo Ji-tae, Yoon Kye-sang

Year of release: 2016

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: A famous prosecutor (Yoo) becomes the prime suspect in a political scandal and is arrested. This, however, leads his wife (Jeon) and former attorney to resume her career after a fifteen-year break. Will she be able to save her husband?

Adapted from: The Good Wife is a Korean remake of the 2009 US TV series of the same name, starring American actor Julianna Margulies.

