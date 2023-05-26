Korean heartthrob Lee Jong-suk announces fan meeting dates across Asian cities

South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk has added dates and cities to his ongoing 2023 Fan Meeting Tour. The tour will start in July and continue through October across 11 Asian cities.

Lee is one of the most prolific K-drama actors in the South Korean entertainment industry. His television credits include Doctor Stranger (2014), Pinocchio (2014–2015), and While You Were Sleeping (2017).

Lee has also made a mark on the big screen with critically acclaimed Korean movies such as The Face Reader (2013), V.I.P (2017) and Decibel (2022).

The actor enlisted for South Korea’s mandatory military service in March 2019 and was discharged in January 2021. His first television project following his discharge was the critically successful K-drama Big Mouth (2022).

Lee Jong-suk Fan Meeting Tour 2023 dates and cities

The tour will start on 1 July in Hong Kong and end on 28 October in Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam. Lee will come to Bangkok on 19 August and in Singapore on 4 October as part of the tour.

07.01 – Hong Kong

07.08 – Taipei

07.15 – Jakarta

08.05 – Dubai

08.19 – Bangkok

09.10 – Seoul

09.18 – Osaka

09.21 – Tokyo

10.04 – Singapore

10.15 – Macau

10.28 – Ho Chi Minh

Lee Jong-suk in Manila

On 16 April, Lee held a fan meeting in Manila, which was his first fan meeting in the country since 2018. The fan meeting was held at the Plenary Hall of the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

According to Manila Bulletin, the hall was jam-packed with Lee’s fans. The actor responded to questions that were pinned to a board. He met three of the fans on the stage. Lee also sang the Korean boy band g.o.d’s “Again.”

South Korean actor Shin Ja-hae, who was Lee’s co-star in While You Were Sleeping, was a special guest at the fan meeting in Manila.

Lee is in a relationship with IU

A South Korean media outlet reported on 31 December 2022 that Lee was dating singer-actor IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun.

The news was confirmed by the respective agencies of the two stars. Both Lee and IU separately posted lengthy messages for their fans explaining how they met and their love for each other.

Lee said that he met IU when he was in his 20s.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

(Hero and Featured images: Courtesy of @jongsuk0206/Instagram)