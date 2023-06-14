LEGO releases new “Hogwarts Castle and Grounds” set

Exciting news for Harry Potter fans and LEGO collectors! LEGO’s new Hogwarts Castle and Grounds, display model 76419 priced £149.99 GBP (INR 15548.56), is going to be released on 1 September.

The new Hogwarts Castle and Grounds present extremely detailed version of Hogwarts, the witchcraft and wizardry school with 2660 pieces. You can relive your memories building Hogwarts Castle and Grounds whether you’ve read the books, watched the movies or both! Max, the new streaming service combining HBO Max and Discovery+ is expected to release the new Harry Potter TV series in 2025 or 2026. Stay tuned for the new TV series if you are a Harry Potter fan.

The new model designed for adults, includes the Hogwarts Castle and surrounding areas. The model measures over 8.5 inches (21 cm) high, 13.5 inches (35cm) wide, and 10 inches (25cm) deep. The new LEGO series pays huge attention to the interior designs of the castle, perfectly recreating the Chamber of Secrets, The Winged Key room, Potions Classroom and Chessboard Chamber. The surrounding areas include the Main Tower, Great Hall and Boathouse, Astronomy Tower, courtyards, greenhouses, bridges, and the rocky landscape and Black Lake.

You will also get an additional exclusive architect of Hogwarts minifigure upon the purchase of the new Hogwarts Castle and Grounds. Consider gifting this new Hogwarts Castle and Ground for yourself, friends, and family members.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

All images: Courtesy Lego