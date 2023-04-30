Add the most-streamed songs on Spotify to your playlist

Streaming platforms have been our saving grace when it comes to song recommendations, bringing the best of genres under one roof. Spotify is the go-to audio platform for many as they rummage through the best of the lot. While there are several music releases each day, a handful of tracks have resonated with billions of folks around the globe, landing them in the ‘most-streamed songs on Spotify’ list.

We all love to curate playlists, listening to our favourite songs on a loop as we go about our day. The catchy lyrics and upbeat tunes have the power to elevate our mood, making music one of the most therapeutic avenues.

From The Weeknd’s electropop track Blinding Lights to Ed Sheeran’s quirky Shape of You, the fan-favourite songs on the platform cater to every mood. We’ve made a list of the top 10 most-streamed songs on Spotify, so let’s see who made the cut.

Top 10 most streamed songs on Spotify

1. ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd (3.52 billion streams)

Release year: 2019

The Weeknd is the reigning king of Spotify, with his track racking up more than 3.4 billion views on the platform. We’ve all grooved to its beats at a club, gym or just in our pyjamas while getting ready. The track is about navigating the blurry streetlights while you’re on your way to meet someone you ardently miss – all while intoxicated. The euphoric nature of the track, 80s synth and dramatic beats make it truly unique.

2. ‘Shape of You’ by Ed Sheeran (3.44 billion streams)

Release year: 2017

We’re all in love with Ed Sheeran’s music, perfectly catering to our lovesick souls. The dancehall and R&B-infused pop song peaked at number one across notable charts across the globe. The track narrates an interesting tale of Sheeran bumping into a girl at a bar where he’s taking shots with his mates. The rhythmic lyrics, with the infusion of xylophone and guitar, are some of the many components that make it a musical treat.

3. ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones And I (2.79 billion streams)

Release year: 2019

The Dance Monkey video is undoubtedly a visual treat. It follows an elderly man who sneaks out for a dance party with his folks at a golf course. While Dance Monkey may seem like a free-spirited song backed by a happy-go-lucky dance track — the song has a darker side and meaning, the term “dance monkey” is an analogy for puppets. It topped the singles charts in about 30 countries, breaking records in the US and UK.

4. ‘Someone You Loved’ by Lewis Capaldi (2.74 billion streams)

Release year: 2018

The emotional melody is sure to remind you of lost love, memories of a romance that never came to fruition, ultimately making you yearn for love. The song has two music videos: one showcasing a widower trying to cope with the demise of his wife, while the other follows Capaldi wandering the streets, looking for his lost love. So, if you still haven’t tuned into Someone You Love, listen to this piano ballad to soothe your senses.

5. ‘Rockstar’ by Post Malone feat 21 Savage (2.65 billion streams)

Release year: 2017

This song induces a ‘top of the world’ feeling, where you forget about all the daunting things and just live in the moment. Post Malone is at the peak of his game on this track, with fans hailing it as a ‘true masterpiece’. The song is hypnotic, cool and dark at the same time, and its catchy video is worth the hype. Despite six years since its release, Rockstar has retained its charm.

6. ‘Sunflower’ by Post Malone and Swae Lee (2.62 billion streams)

Release year: 2018

Post Malone’s second entry on the list is Sunflower, a part of the soundtrack of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Accentuated by Swae Lee’s musical talents, the hip-hop melody sounds highly therapeutic. The video comprises the film’s footage, highlighting the lyrics in comic style. The track marked Post Malone & Swae Lee’s second outing after Spoil My Night.

7. ‘One Dance’ by Drake feat Wizkid and Kyla (2.59 billion streams)

Release year: 2016

Typical of Drake’s classic style, the song is about love and lust. The singer never shies away from pouring his feelings into his music, and One Dance is no exception. However, the funky, pop-like tune sets it apart, making it one of Drake’s best releases. The track speaks of a romantic relationship and the yearning for another intimate desire before hitting the road again.

8. ‘Closer’ by The Chainsmokers feat Halsey (2.51 billion streams)

Release year: 2016

Chainsmokers came to be known as the next big thing in the world of pop following the success of Closer. It’s one of those comfort songs that can alleviate your mood anytime. The song chronicles the tale of two former lovers who realise that their feelings might not have subsided just yet and decide to get together. The retro-style synthesiser and EDM in the chorus are some elements that make it outstanding.

9. ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber (2.50 billion streams)

Release year: 2021

The song bagged the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Laroi’s first chart-topping curation and Justin Bieber‘s eighth. The lyrics talk about one’s toxic traits in a troubled relationship and how they beg their partners to stay despite all the broken promises. Bieber’s verses also echo the same sentiment. The track’s high point is when the artists join forces in the last chorus, making us sing along at the top of our lungs. Stay marked the duo’s second collaboration after Unstable from Bieber’s sixth studio album, Justice.

10. ‘Believer’ by Imagine Dragons (2.46 billion streams)

Release year: 2017

Believer is the last track to make it to the top ten most-streamed songs on Spotify. The American rock band’s song is about rising above your deepest, darkest times and making your pain a source of strength. It topped several Billboard year-end charts and was among the US’s top five best-selling songs of 2017. The song has often appeared in advertisements and series, including CW’s Riverdale.

Which is your favourite track?

