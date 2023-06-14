How many of these 15 most-watched Netflix shows have you seen?

With shows like Stranger Things, Money Heist and outstanding Korean dramas such as Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead, Netflix has been shaping content consumption for the global audience like no other. The OTT platform generates so much content every week that it has created a pool of the most-watched Netflix shows of all time, garnering over a hundred million hours of viewership.

The massive number of TV shows on the streaming platform encompasses various genres, such as sci-fi, rom-com, crime thriller and documentary, and languages, including English, Korean, Spanish and Japanese. Thus, viewers from various parts of the world with varied interests contribute to amassing high viewing hours.

Netflix shares the data on the number of hours watched, quantifying this global appeal. But this wasn’t always the case. Previously, Netflix remained tight-lipped about show stats. Rising feedback and critics’ comments compelled it to release a list of high-achieving shows. Since November 2021, the OTT behemoth has been revealing a weekly list of 40 titles that have achieved big viewership numbers across film and TV. Four lists of 10 titles, each providing data about the most-watched English-language shows, foreign-language shows, English-language movies and foreign-language movies, are shared.

It uses the metric data of the total number of hours watched in the first 28 days of the title’s release to determine how popular a show is. The calculations take each season of a show to be a separate entity. Hence, don’t be alarmed if you see Stranger Things season 4 and 3 on the same list.

Here are Netflix’s most-watched shows of all time