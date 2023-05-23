Natalie Portman presents the 2023 Trophée Chopard to Naomi Ackie and Daryl McCormack

Natalie Portman has stepped into another major role ahead of the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her newest movie “May December”: Godmother of the 2023 Trophée Chopard.

As Godmother, Portman awarded the Trophée Chopard to two up-and-coming actors at the event; this year, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” actor Daryl McCormack and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” star Naomi Ackie received the honour.

Established in 2001 at Caroline Scheufele’s initiative, being a passionate supporter of the seventh art herself, the Trophée Chopard honours two rising actors in the field of cinema each year in an effort to open up additional opportunities for them. The event is scheduled on the 76th Cannes Film Festival’s official calendar. Gael García Bernal, Diane Kruger, Shailene Woodley, and Anya Taylor-Joy were among the recipients in the past.

It seems that all the biggest stars were at Cannes’ Carlton Beach Club. Apart from Portman and the two laureates, other notable guests included Brie Larson, Storm Reid, Carla Bruni and 2008 Trophée Chopard laureate and Chopard Ambassador Tang Wei.

Chopard co-president Caroline Scheufele stated this in regard to the Trophée Chopard: “Chopard is a firm believer in perpetuating the artistic professions cultivated in our workshops as is evidenced by our focus on training. It was therefore only natural to extend our concern for transmission to our commitment to cinema. The Trophée Chopard enables us to draw attention to an actress and an actor who deserve to gain recognition in their field so as to launch their career. Laureates of this distinction have consistently confirmed the hopes placed in them.”

The trophy, which is a silver film ribbon wrapped in gold, was created by Caroline Scheufele herself. It was created by the maison’s jewellers in its workshops, just like the Palme d’Or and all the awards presented at the Cannes Film Festival’s closing ceremony.

Read more about the Trophée Chopard at chopard.com.