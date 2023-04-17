A ‘Stranger Things’ animated series spin-off is in the works

As Netflix’s most-loved series, Stranger Things, comes to an end with season 5, the streamer is presenting audiences with an exciting new project. Netflix and the show’s creators Duffer Brothers have announced a brand-new animated Stranger Things spin-off, teasing that it’ll be along the lines of ‘Saturday morning cartoons’.

This is the latest spin-off known to be in the works, in addition to a live-action project and a stage play that was announced earlier. Meanwhile, the fifth and final instalment of the Millie Bobby Brown-led supernatural drama is expected to release in 2024. The final season of Stranger Things will unveil the ultimate fate of the city of Hawkins as it faces the Upside Down monsters.

Everything to know about the ‘Stranger Things’ animated series spin-off

According to Hypebeast, Duffer Brothers shared a statement revealing that the currently-untitled spin-off would be in the vein of ‘Saturday morning cartoons‘ that they grew up watching. The duo will executively produce the upcoming show under their ‘Upside Down Pictures’ production banner. Shawn Levy as well as Dan Cohen are also collaborating with them. No information about either the release date, title or cast is out yet.

The animated series is the latest addition to the multiple spin-offs in work. These include a live-action project and stage play, which will act as a prequel to the events of the series. Titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the Stephen Daldry directorial will premiere in late 2023 on London’s West End.

‘Stranger Things’ is finally ending with season 5

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, the sci-fi thriller series follows a group of people as they battle supernatural occurrences. After a series of thrilling events, the fourth instalment came to a dreadful end with Max facing a life-threatening situation due to Vecna, Eddie dying in the Upside Down and a whole new horrifying dimension unfolding in front of the group. Many revelations will happen in the fifth season, and we can’t wait for Netflix to release it soon.

