facebook

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour: The best reactions and memes on Twitter

By Vichayuth Chantan
05 Jul 2023
Taylor Swift’s Eras tour: The best reactions and memes on Twitter
Lifestyle
Taylor Swift’s Eras tour: The best reactions and memes on Twitter

Pop sensation Taylor Swift officially went on tour for her first time in five years, and saying that fans (aka Swifties) were impressed would be an understatement. Let’s look at all the best and funniest Twitter reactions and memes to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour.

She’s an icon, she’s a legend, she is the moment. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is having fans all over the world feeling overwhelmed. Those who weren’t able to attend in person — the ticket pricing alone garnered plenty of memes — are star-struck by moments posted on social media.

The Eras Tour is a collection of Taylor Swift’s journey “one era at a time,” as the artists explains herself. The setlist is comprised of all her 10 albums since 2006, including both fan favourites and songs that are deeply meaningful to her. When Miss Americana came on, no one on Twitter was able to contain their excitement, to say the least.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Twitter reactions and memes

As soon as it began

We’re not worthy of her

And those Louboutins, we see you girl

Only one song from Speak Now is a travesty

There’s my next wallpaper

Taylor Swift on stage with Paramore as opening act? We all won girlies

She’s mother for all of this

They really went all out

https://twitter.com/contrarianshit/status/1636131771413831680

There’s simply no choice but to stan this woman

A reminder that she can now legally rerecord Speak Now sooo 👀

Sounds about right?

For those of us outside the U.S.

And lastly, we’re all waiting.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

(Main and Featured Image: Taylor Swift/Facebook)

memes Music reactions Taylor Swift Twitter
Taylor Swift’s Eras tour: The best reactions and memes on Twitter

Vichayuth Chantan

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.