Taylor Swift’s Eras tour: The best reactions and memes on Twitter

Pop sensation Taylor Swift officially went on tour for her first time in five years, and saying that fans (aka Swifties) were impressed would be an understatement. Let’s look at all the best and funniest Twitter reactions and memes to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour.

She’s an icon, she’s a legend, she is the moment. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is having fans all over the world feeling overwhelmed. Those who weren’t able to attend in person — the ticket pricing alone garnered plenty of memes — are star-struck by moments posted on social media.

The Eras Tour is a collection of Taylor Swift’s journey “one era at a time,” as the artists explains herself. The setlist is comprised of all her 10 albums since 2006, including both fan favourites and songs that are deeply meaningful to her. When Miss Americana came on, no one on Twitter was able to contain their excitement, to say the least.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Twitter reactions and memes

As soon as it began

“hi i’m taylor and welcome to the eras tour!” pic.twitter.com/k2gz6DUah9 — yas (@misamericana) March 17, 2023

We’re not worthy of her

🎥| Guest Service Employee dancing to "Blank Space" by @TaylorSwift13 at 'The Eras Tour'pic.twitter.com/auuXe86bkf — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 19, 2023

And those Louboutins, we see you girl

the fact that taylor swift got versace, oscar de la renta, roberto cavalli and albert ferretti to make her eras tour outfits is insane pic.twitter.com/7cW4APVSK1 — Ron (@midnightstrack2) March 18, 2023

Only one song from Speak Now is a travesty

JUSTICE FOR SPEAK NOW #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/ty5i5GRblP — -132 | VAMOS A VER A TAYLOR (@ccswiftiee) March 18, 2023

There’s my next wallpaper

WE ARE NOT TALKING ABOUT THIS ENOUGH 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/bvmAoHxH1O — Emily ✨In my Eras Era✨ (@Taylorsnextcha1) March 20, 2023

Taylor Swift on stage with Paramore as opening act? We all won girlies

She’s mother for all of this

I gave my BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS for this ✨ #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/f10W3GbVa5 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) March 18, 2023

They really went all out

https://twitter.com/contrarianshit/status/1636131771413831680

There’s simply no choice but to stan this woman

52 shows on the Eras Tour

2 secret songs per show

52×2=104 secret songs

104+42 permanent songs=146 songs performed from her discography on the Eras Tour 146/229=63.75 64% of her entire discography will be played during the Eras Tour!!!!!!! — Paige✨ Eras Tour: 7/22 & 7/23 (@bettys_gard3n) March 19, 2023

A reminder that she can now legally rerecord Speak Now sooo 👀

5 songs for evermore and only 1 song from speak now… the tables have turned pic.twitter.com/t5Nxys8O8c — nicholai (@2AMevermore) March 18, 2023

Sounds about right?

Glendale, Arizona is now Swift City, Era-zona on Google Maps. The location is currently labelled as a “place of worship” with a 5/5 star review. pic.twitter.com/eHPtxIkdoU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 16, 2023

For those of us outside the U.S.

eras tour outfit reveal (international swifties edition) pic.twitter.com/KtqKuMOdz8 — love, giada ⎕ (@intaysarms) March 16, 2023

And lastly, we’re all waiting.

me at the eras tour when taylor finally drops international dates pic.twitter.com/ykd3t8L9Dy — yas (@misamericana) March 19, 2023

