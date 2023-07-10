Your ultimate cheat sheet to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Dear Readers, if you’re one of The Lucky Ones who managed to secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s hotly awaited concerts in Singapore for 2024, congratulations! You’ve successfully survived The Great War and now it’s time to prepare yourself for an extraordinary experience: Witnessing Taylor Swift live on her Eras Tour in Singapore.

Swift’s performances on this tour are nothing short of remarkable. The glimpses we’ve seen of the show so far indicate that it’s more than just a concert; it’s a spectacle that could easily be deemed the show of the year, or perhaps even the decade. The first leg of the Eras Tour commenced in Arizona, United States, and will soon arrive in Singapore for an impressive six-night run from March 2 to 4 and March 7 to 9 before heading to Australia.

Prepare to be mesmerised by a meticulously choreographed show that spans an incredible 3.5 hours. Swift will be delivering a setlist of 44 full-length songs, covering her extensive discography. Unsurprisingly, the Eras Tour has already shattered records, with Ticketmaster reporting a staggering 2.4 million tickets sold in a single day, surpassing any previous single artist’s achievement. Forbes has predicted the tour might generate USD 4.6 billion for local economies, essentially making Swift a billionaire.

Needless to say, you can’t show up at the concert unprepared. And it’s never too early to start. We have already put together a one-stop guide on venue details and where to stay, as well as a playlist of all her most popular songs. As a bonus, we’ve also compiled all the necessary things you need to know to enjoy the show in the best way. So, Swifties, are you ready for it?

Here’s how to prepare for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Singapore

1. Put on your “best dress, fearless”

Swifties are famous for dressing up for the occasion. So, don’t miss out on the best chance to dress according to your favourite era from her discography. The singer has 16 costume changes during her show representing each of her musical milestones. Interestingly, she has the word ‘dress’ in all her albums. So we can safely assume that some of the songwriting inspiration comes from her closet too! But be sensible about your outfit because it’s going to be a long day.

Get inspired by her own Eras looks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Peek (@abbypeek)

In her song “You’re on Your Own, Kid” from Midnights (2022), there’s a lyric that goes: “Make the friendship bracelets/take the moment and taste it.” Swifties have since adopted a new tradition of trading handmade friendship bracelets in the stadium. Yes, like the old-school ones you used to give your pals when you were a kid. Try this out with fellow Swifties at the show you’re attending and who knows, you might actually make some new friends. Don’t wait till the last minute to put these bracelets together, though, as they’ll take longer than you’d expect.

3. Fill the “blank space” with song lyrics

To enjoy Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Singapore at its fullest, be prepared to sing along with the thousands of other fans. Take the time to brush up on the lyrics, even if you already know them by heart. Memorise them and get ready to sing your heart out on the big day.

Here’s the expected setlist of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour so you can get cracking for the Singapore show:

Lover Era:

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”

“Cruel Summer”

“The Man”

“You Need to Calm Down”

“Lover”

“The Archer”

Fearless Era:

“Fearless”

“You Belong With Me”

“Love Story”

Evermore Era:

‘’Tis the Damn Season”

“Willow”

“Marjorie”

“Champagne Problems”

“Tolerate It”

Reputation Era:

“…Ready for It?”

“Delicate”

“Don’t Blame Me”

“Look What You Made Me Do”

The Speak Now Era

“Enchanted”

The Red Era

“22”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“All Too Well (10-Minute Version)”

The Folklore Era

“Invisible String” / “The 1”

“Betty’

“The Last Great American Dynasty’

“August”

”Illicit Affairs”

“My Tears Ricochet”

“Cardigan”

The 1989 Era

“Style”

“Blank Space”

“Shake It Off”

“Wildest Dreams”

“Bad Blood”

The Surprise Acoustic Set

Surprise song on the guitar

Surprise song on the piano

The Midnights Era

“Lavender Haze”

“Anti-Hero”

“Midnight Rain”

“Vigilante Sh-t”

“Bejeweled”

“Mastermind”

“Karma”

The set list has remained generally consistent across the previous stops so far, but Swift has many tricks up her sleeve for fans who are still waiting for their turn. She said at her Texas show, “You think you can just scroll and know the setlist, you think you can come prepared,” before switching out “Invisible String” with “The 1.” We’ve also heard she has added one more song to her set after the drop of Speak Now (Taylor’s version) on July 7. So, keep your eyes and ears peeled.

4. “She wears high heels,” we wear sneakers

Ladies, let’s be practical. While watching Taylor Swift perform in high heels for 3.5 hours may inspire you, it’s important to prioritise comfort. This isn’t just about standing; you’ll be jumping, enduring potential foot stomping from others, and jostling with the crowd. So, opt for comfortable shoes.

5. “Carry your baggage” in a clear bag

The National Stadium doesn’t have a clear bag policy and simply requires that your bag not exceed 35cm x 20cm x 30cm. But why not make things easier for yourself by having a bag that’ll help you breeze through the security clearance? But no matter what bag you choose to carry in the end, here are a few essentials you can’t forget:

Bandaids (There’s a good chance of getting blisters!)

Sunglasses (for the time you still have “Daylight”)

Tissues/wet towels

Hand sanitisers

Spare cash/Card (Cause you never know when your phone won’t work!)

A power bank. (Just in case your phone runs out of juice at the worst time)

And also, in case you forgot, make space in your phone gallery for all the amazing pictures and videos you’ll be taking.

6. Bring back “your lunchbox days”

Stay healthy and prioritise your well-being and energy for the big day. You won’t want to fall sick and miss the show you’ve been eagerly anticipating for so long. Have a hearty meal before leaving and pack healthy snacks for the road, as it’ll be a long show. Dancing and singing your heart out requires fuel, so keep your energy levels up. And don’t forget you’ll be starving after the show too! So, it’s the perfect excuse to have “breakfast at midnight.”

7. “Seven” things to remember

Opt for public transport. It’s easier to take public transport than to find and fight for a parking spot at the stadium. If you do decide to drive then park at a nearby MRT station (for eg, Mountbatten), and head to the National Stadium, located within Singapore Sports Hub (the nearest MRT station is Stadium on the Circle Line). ICYDK, that’s the yellow line.

Bring earplugs to protect your precious ears. If you think it’s just Taylor singing on stage, think again! It’s 55K people singing with her and the crowd can get really loud.

Keep backup tickets. Take a screenshot of the QR or print a copy of your ticket. That way, you’d be prepared even in case of any phone issues.

Bring along some lozenges. Singing and cheering for your favourite artists for more than five hours (the opening act Sabrina Carpenter + Taylor) can take a toll on your voice.

Be an early bird. The gates open almost two hours before the opening act. Arriving early will give you a chance to explore the stadium, shop for merch, and grab refreshments.

Keep a “getaway car” ready. Once Swift has said goodbye, she is not coming back for another surprise song. The traffic after the Eras Tour is expected to be massive, so leave the stadium as soon as you can.

Hydrate yourself. You may even want to consider hydrating yourself with electrolytes a day prior. Carry an empty plastic bottle to fill up inside the National Stadium. Be aware of long restroom lines and drink responsibly, including alcoholic beverages.

8. The merchandise that never goes “out of style”

Swifties, we know you’re eager to buy the Eras Tour merch and flaunt it to all your friends. But be aware of the long queues. If possible, opt for the convenience of online shopping from home. Otherwise, make sure to enter the stadium early and head straight to the merch corner as soon as the gates open.

9. Learn the “Timeless” traditions and chants

If it’s your first time at a Taylor Swift concert, here are some fan chants and traditions of the Eras Tour you need to know about.

“Cruel Summer” bridge:

If she goes by her standard setlist, this is going to be her first cathartic bridge and don’t miss the chance to cross it together. Learn the lyrics! And don’t forget to shout “he looks up grinning like a devil.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Pattison (@katepatto)

An iconic lyric in “You Need to Calm Down”:

This is her song about equality and respect for all, including those in the LGBTQ+ community. Join her on the line “shade never made anybody less gay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Pishnak (@tristanpishnak)

Double clap during “You Belong With Me”:

During the bridge of the song, there are two consecutive beats where fans double-clap. It comes right after Swift sings “I’m the one who makes you laugh when you know you’re ’bout to cry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Account ✩ (@taylordaily13_)

Lights up during “Marjorie”:

It’s a song about her grandmother, so fans love to showcase their love by turning on their phone flashlights during the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita (Taylor’s version) (@swiftie.by.heart)

“Champagne problems” bridge:

One of the most cathartic song bridges ever. In an Apple Music interview, Swift expressed how much she would like to sing “She would have made such a lovely bride, what a shame she’s f—– in the head” with thousands of people. And what she wants, she gets!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany (@swift.tea.13)

“Delicate” chant:

So when she goes “We can’t make any promises now can we, babe? But you can make me a drink” the first time, fans chant: “One, two, three, let’s go b—-!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by daydreamer (@inez_a_swiftie13)

“All Too Well” bridge:

Finally, after years of badgering Swifties received the 10-minute version of this song, and they will always sing the heartbreaking lyrics of the bridge sections back to Swift. Especially the “You called me up again just to break me like a promise…” line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristina (@cris_in_photos)

Three claps during “Shake it off”:

During the bridge of the song when TayTay says, “You could’ve been getting down to this sick beat,” fans clap three times on the beat before she sings “My ex-man brought his new girlfriend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justina (@lucky13je)

“Bad Blood” chant:

During the concert, when Taylor Swift performs her hit song “Bad Blood”, fans often enthusiastically join in by singing Kendrick Lamar’s line (as he’s a featured artist in the studio version of the tune) during the bridge. Twice, Swift sings: “Band-Aids don’t fix bullet holes, you say sorry just for show. If you live like that, you live with ghosts.” Following the first round of this line, fans passionately chant: “You forgive, you forget, but you never let it (beat) go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Coyote (@sunshinecoyote)

“Anti-hero” chant and remix:

During the first chorus of the song when Taylor sings “It’s me”, Swifties usually respond with “Hi” and she returns a “Hi” before continuing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina The Eras Tour Info Fan Account (@theerastourinfo)

Another recent tradition is when Taylor Swift reaches the second pre-chorus of “Anti-Hero”, and fans joyfully join in by singing Jack Antonoff’s line “Taylor, you’ll be fine” (from the remix version) at the same spot in the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SwifieG (@swifie_g)

“Bejeweled” hands:

Whether your hands are bejewelled or not when she sings “I can still make the whole place shimmer” there’s a special hand move that you have to learn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by itstaytaylor (@tswift_kitten)

Our predictions of the surprise songs she’ll perform at her Eras Tour in Singapore

Now that we’ve covered all our bases, we’ve rounded up a list of the songs we hope she’ll perform in Singapore. Choosing from her discography of more than 200 songs is definitely not an easy task but we’ll give it a shot anyway, just for the sake of manifestation. Who knows, maybe our wildest dreams may just come true.

Here are 20 songs we’d love to hear live at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore:

“Our Song” “White Horse” “The Way I Loved You” “Back to December” “Long Live” “When Emma Falls In Love” “Begin Again” “The Very First Night” “This Love” “New Romantics” “Getaway Car” “Call It What You Want” “Paper Rings” “Cornelia Street” “Exile” “Seven” “No Body, No Crime” “Long Story Short” “Snow On The Beach” “Hits Different”

Lastly, make sure not to miss Sabrina Carpenter, the opening act for the Eras Tour Asian leg This talented artist has a range of great hits in her discography, including songs like “Nonsense,” “All Because I Liked a Boy,” “Why”, and “You Can’t Blame For Trying.”

Many fans from the previous Eras Tour stops have experienced post-concert amnesia, perhaps due to feeling overwhelmed and emotional throughout the whole gig — we hope you don’t suffer the same fate at Taylor Swift’s Singapore concerts. While capturing moments with pictures is important, remember to truly enjoy the show and be fully present in the moment. Take your time to immerse yourself in the music and atmosphere. Have fun!

(Main and featured image: taylorswift/Instagram and taylorerastour/Instagram)