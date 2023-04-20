Everything to know about Ariana Grande’s new movie ‘Wicked’

Excited about the upcoming prequel to The Wizard of Oz? Well, we have got some good news for you. Wicked movie’s director Jon M. Chu has unveiled the first looks of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s iconic characters, Elphaba and Glinda. The upcoming musical features a star-studded ensemble cast that also includes Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey and Jonathan Goldblum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon M Chu (@jonmchu)

Revealing the first looks of his primary characters on Instagram, the director captioned the pictures with “You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz.”

In these images, you can see Erivo as Elphaba wearing a witch hat and holding a broom, while Grande can be seen as Glinda in a pink gown walking up a staircase.

What is the plot of the upcoming movie ‘Wicked’?

Wicked, also known as Wicked: Part One, is the first chapter of a two-part film series based on the 2003 Tony-winning musical of the same name. Part one will see the early stages of Elphaba’s transformation into the Wicked Witch while focusing on the events that led up to it. We will also witness Glinda’s growing popularity, her struggles to reconcile her friendship with Elphaba and her desire for social acceptance. The story takes place before the events of the classic novel The Wizard of Oz and explores the relationship between the two witches as they attend school together and become unlikely friends.

Wicked’s original musical production premiered in 2003 with Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth essaying the main roles. Since its premiere, it has gone on to become one of the longest-running shows on Broadway.

Who is in the cast of the ‘Wicked’ movie?

As mentioned above, Wicked has got quite the star-studded cast which includes Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq and Bowen Yang as Pfannee.

When is ‘Wicked’ releasing?

Wicked was originally scheduled to release on December 25, 2024. However, it has recently been announced that it will now release a month earlier on November 27, 2024. The second part is set to release on December 25, 2025.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Wicked)

The story first appeared on Augustman Singapore