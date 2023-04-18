Create and immortalise memories this Hari Raya with Apple’s iPhone 14

Family gatherings, a spread of food that’s fit for a king, new Raya outfits and tunes playing in the background.

There is no better way to capture the joy in the air this festive season than with the new iPhone 14. For most of us, sharing treasured memories on social media has become customary, serving almost as a digital photo book, and the popular phrase “pics or didn’t happen” is very much true this day and age.

With a sidekick like Apple’s iPhone 14, you can effectively document your own momentous milestones, like the upcoming Hari Raya festivities.

Despite what we think we already learnt about the mighty camera we value so dearly, turns out that there is always more to learn thanks to the iPhone 14’s broad range of capabilities and built-in features like Burst mode, Slo-Mo, 4K Cinematic and Action mode.

Feeling overwhelmed? Not to worry, some of our favourite Malaysian content creators have a few tips and tricks up their sleeves to help you make the most out of your phone.

Photojournalist Annice Lyn shares building a rapport with people or talents is key to taking a good photo. Capturing special moments goes beyond using an iPhone’s point and shoot to convey a human touch because how you interact with your subject matters. She also states that when taking outdoor portraits, natural lighting is your best friend so make full use of the sunny Malaysian weather because the best photos are taken outside.

Photographer Ahady Rezan (Hux) advises to make full use of the Ultra Wide lens to assist you in scaling. This, combined with Portrait mode, which will help achieve that aesthetic bokeh effect, will have your outdoor family portraits looking as professional as ever. Don’t be afraid to go behind the scenes in the kitchen, and capture the cooking mayhem with Slo-mo or Burst mode to achieve satisfying results.

If your camera must eat first, then photographer Zarnizar has some hacks for you to get a worthy shot. Firstly, you should turn on Grid in your Camera Setting’s for precise framing and centralisation. Regarding centralisation, you should also use straight lines on the table to guide the frame as if you attempt a flatlay, which is all about balance. Lastly, always try to convey a sense of depth in your photos. This helps draw the viewer’s eye into the scene.

With TikTok and Instagram Reels, videos have quickly become part of our daily lives. When taking a video, it’s important to understand your tools and with the iPhone 14, there are so many of options available in your tool box. Although, Action Mode – the latest video feature to grace the new iPhone – might be the best one of them all.

Singer Cik Manggis recommends turning on Action Mode to capture smooth hand-held videos even when you’re moving around a lot, and Hari Raya is all about documenting precious moments: the chaos in the kitchen, the kids playing with each other, the salam moment, and more. With Action Mode, you’ll be shooting videos like a pro that everyone will be envious of.

Get the latest iPhone 14 models on apple.com.

Main Image Credit: Annice Lyn, @annicelyn