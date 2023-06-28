Can you view a private Instagram account without following it? Find out

Whether you’re brimming with curiosity to find out about your partner’s ‘new follower’ or want to know if your sibling was really off for a study session the other night, social media stalking has helped people unravel everything. However, the ‘serial stalking’ skills fall flat when confronted with a private Instagram account. We understand, the disappointment is real! But what if there’s a way to view these private profiles without actually following them?

Truth be told, Instagram doesn’t give you any window to peep into private profiles (which defeats the whole purpose of privacy). However, there are certain tools and techniques that may help you gather information or photos from these accounts. Whether it’s through Google search or third-party tools, there are a couple of ways to aid your stalking session. That being said, you should always respect the other person’s privacy!

Here are some ways to successfully view private Instagram profiles without following them. Keep reading!

How can you view a private Instagram account without following it?

Third-party applications

There are a host of Instagram viewer tools or apps, which bypass the privacy settings on private handles and let you access the content. Beware, because these tools come with hazards for your own profile, causing it to get banned or temporarily suspended. You can choose from free to paid versions, after checking if the reviews and ratings of the app fulfil your need.

Remember that these (dubious) third-party apps will access your information and can come with added risks including your information being compromised or your Instagram account being hacked. Some of these private Instagram viewers include eyeZy, Glassagram, Gwaa, mSpy, Instalooker and Privateinsta.

Google search to the rescue

Google always finds a way to help us! While the trusted search engine won’t help you slide inside the account, it will definitely collate all the information about the person. Simply type the concerned person’s name in the search tab and Google will display a library of their posts from all platforms including Instagram. You can further select the ‘Images’ option at the top of the page to refine the results.

Fake Instagram account

Now, you’ve probably thought about this good ol’ trick already and even put your plan into action. While it’s a very popular way, it’s also completely unethical and you must decide if it’s really worth crossing the line. You can always create an account by impersonating someone who’s close to the person you want to stalk, or simply build a credible profile for them to accept your request. This way, you’ll be able to monitor their profile without revealing your identity.

Use other people’s accounts

If the aforementioned options don’t prove beneficial for you, a friend can always help! This will also save you the trouble of creating another fake handle. You can always ask your friend to let you know this person’s updates and view their photos by exchanging screenshots.

Other social media platforms

Instagram isn’t the be-all and end-all of your stalking escapades, with other platforms like Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, Twitter and more offering great insights. It’s also likely that they’ve posted the same photos across platforms, and you can easily verify the information you need.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

(Hero image credit: Mohamed_hassan/ Pixabay)

(Feature image credit: solenfeyissa/ Pixabay)