Hunter Zhang shares insights on Canon’s digital camera resurgence

In case you missed it, digital cameras are back and trendier than ever thanks to Gen Z users.

On social media, #digitalcamera has already amassed over 428 million views and continues to grow. In certain ways, cameras have undergone somewhat of a renaissance. The demand for digital cameras is rising across the ever changing digital imaging industry.

In the past, industry revenue for digital cameras reached its peak in 2010 and then declined steadily, due to the rise of smartphones which only seem to continue advancing. Digital camera sales saw fresh growth in 2022, and it is anticipated that this growth would continue in the next years. But it is because of smartphones and social media that photography has now become a part of our everyday lives, leading to a surge in the field and allowing youngsters to gravitate towards digital cameras.

The go-to brand among influencers, celebrities, and Gen Zs when it comes to digital cameras? Canon, of course. Just this March, Canon announced that its interchangeable-lens digital cameras have kept the number one share of the global market for 20 consecutive years from 2003 to 2022.

Canon released the ground-breaking EOS Kiss Digital in September 2003, at the dawn of the digital SLR camera era which had a small, lightweight body, and was the driving force behind the expansion of the digital SLR industry.

Since then, Canon has released an assortment of ground-breaking devices, such as the EOS 5D series and the professional-model EOS-1D series, which served to establish the digital SLR video recording industry.

The man behind the lens

Canon’s achievement may be attributed to the resurgence on social media but there is no doubt that the supportive synergy from the team and extensive experience of Hunter Zhang, the Director of Image Communications Business (ICB) division at Canon Marketing Malaysia, contributed to this major milestone. He started out his career with Canon as Manager of the ICB division in 2007, and went on to be promoted as Director of the ICB division at Canon China in 2016.

With 16 years of experience at Canon, Zhang has been spearheading the division’s sales and marketing efforts of Canon Marketing Malaysia’s ICB division since 2020 with the aim of enhancing the company’s marketing strategy and improving the division’s standing. Under his guidance, the team continually looks to expand into new markets, gain market share, and discover new business prospects.

Zhang is optimistic in fostering a passion for photography among Canon’s clients and retaining its dominant position in the digital imaging industry by virtue of his work motto: “Work Hard, Work Smart, Work Fun.”

(Main image: Hunter Zhang, Director of Image Communication Business (ICB) Division of Canon Marketing Malaysia, has been spearheading the team in fostering a passion for photography and retaining Canon's dominant position in the digital imaging industry)