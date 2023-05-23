‘Thincredible’ and sustainable, introducing the ultralight ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED

If you find yourself constantly on the go or frequently travelling, you are most likely always on the lookout for a light but durable and efficient laptop. Well, look no further than the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED UX5304.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED is only 1cm thin and 1kg light, making it the world’s slimmest OLED ultralight laptop. The laptop stands out not only because of how slim it is, but also because it manages to get there without having to make any major compromises. ASUS retains all its I/O ports and even provides up to 14 hours of battery life, keeping you productive for longer. But how is that possible?

ASUS employed a specifically created ultra-slim OLED panel in conjunction with a smaller yet fully functional FHD IR camera that was integrated into the CNC-machined lid to create the exceptionally slim profile. Additionally, by using circuit boards with fewer layers and a higher wiring density, it makes better use of the available internal space. This enables it to operate more effectively while weighing less and taking up less space.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED was made by ASUS with the finest components. The keyboard deck is made of a magnesium-aluminium alloy, which combines the strength of metal with the lightness of plastic to create a sturdy construction that doesn’t require any additional support. The touchpad has an ultra-thin glass covering for an incredibly smooth navigating experience.

In an age where many of us are increasingly becoming environmentally conscious, we tend to find ourselves striving to be as sustainable as possible. Thankfully, ASUS also has this mindset in mind. The brand is dedicated to using fewer resources while achieving more with Zenbook, and has worked to reduce its carbon footprint by using recycled materials and more environmentally friendly packaging. The Zenbook S 13 OLED also consumes 43% less electricity than the ENERGY STAR energy efficiency guideline.

ASUS employed a procedure that is unique to the company called plasma electrolytic oxidation to convert the aluminium lid into a plasma ceramic aluminium, which is fully recyclable. It uses a dilute alkaline solution (99% pure water), which can be disposed of via municipal waste channels after neutralisation. Increased wear resistance, corrosion protection, hardness, and longevity are the results of this.

Sustainability plays into the laptop’s packaging as well. The packaging, which has no plastics and is glue-free, uses only FSC™ Mix-certified paper that is made from responsibly managed forests, regulated wood, and recycled materials.

We all know that what makes a truly premium laptop is its durability, which is why ASUS made certain that its laptop meets the US military-grade standards. Its computers go through 26 harsh tests procedures.

The result is a variety of goods that are recognised for their dependability and toughness. You can work, travel, or unwind with the knowledge that your Zenbook S 13 OLED is prepared for the real world—today and long into the future—thanks to these elements, which also naturally promote durability and sustainability.

Entrepreneurs and business moguls can benefit from the Zenbook S 13 OLED’s slimness and weight. As it is light enough to be carried anywhere and everywhere, it makes the perfect companion for when you’re out and busy hustling.

Similarly, college and university students will appreciate the lightweight and slim design, as you will be able to easily carry it to campus. Its durability gives you peace of mind, knowing that it will not break easily even if you accidentally drop it while running from one class to another.

Everyone can rejoice knowing that the Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with full I/O ports, unlike many other laptop models out there today. So if you’re walking into a meeting and looking to connect your laptop to the TV, you need not worry about whether you have an adapter with you.

The premium plasma ceramic aluminium design and stony, porcelain touch match the luxurious style of a fashion diva. The laptop also looks effortlessly good thanks to the fingerprint resistant plasma ceramic aluminium finish. What’s even better is that you can carry the incredibly light laptop in your handbag while you shop till you drop.

If you’re someone who uses an endless number of streaming services, then the stunning 2.8K OLED HDR NanoEdge display, which keeps every incredible moment detailed and ultra-vivid, is just for you.

The laptop’s screen not only displays accurate colour, it is also comfortable for long usage without causing eye strain. So, whether it’s enjoying a movie or burning the midnight oil, the Zenbook S 13 OLED is the perfect laptop for everyone.

To learn more about the Zenbook S 13 OLED, visit the ASUS website at asus.com. To preorder your own Zenbook, you may do so right here.