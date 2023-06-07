Rozel unveils its revolutionary showroom in Penang

If you have driven down Jalan Tun Hussein Onn in Seberang Jaya, Prai, chances are you have taken a moment to stop and stare at the new avant garde landmark on the street.

Rozel’s groundbreaking new showroom has been refurbished with a stylish black-white-platinum façade to match the brand’s new logo. Nothing short of magnificent, the Rozel Prai showroom intends to set a new benchmark for high-end furniture purchasing in the Northern Malaysian area, by providing a revolutionary first-hand experience that meets and surpasses lifestyle goals.

Rozel’s dynamic ability to continually stay one step ahead in providing trendy, cutting-edge luxury into the homes of discerning Malaysians is reflected in the updated façade. After all, this is the powerful brand that increased Malaysians’ awareness and interest for genuine leather furniture.

The ultramodern exterior, which has a digitally lit entryway, serves as a portal into a new world of opulent furnishing options. A day spent viewing Rozel’s wide selection of the finest, most cutting-edge furniture under one roof is a day well-spent, regardless of whether you are here to shop or explore.

The three-story showroom, which has more than 28,000 square feet of land and has been reimagined and updated to suit all preferences, offers guests an immersive and all-encompassing shopping experience. Visitors will be in awe of the breath-taking interiors and exhibition of furniture and home décor items that have been expertly made.

Rozel’s handmade items are thoughtfully and tastefully placed in every nook and exhibit to create the most captivating representation of the lifestyle you desire. The showroom has everything you need to design your ideal home, from classy genuine leather sofas and exquisite dining sets to the most elegant accessories and edgy new genuine leather beds with premium custom mattresses prominently featured in the brand’s newest addition, the Rozel Sleep Boutique.

It is a setting that invites guests to touch, feel, and comprehend how quality and excellence enhance each Rozel piece. Homemakers, furniture buyers, and fans of interior design will undoubtedly enjoy the showroom’s great selections.

Suffice to say, when you visit Rozel’s renovated and renewed large showroom in Prai, Penang, you experience what it feels like to be immediately transported to a sanctuary that personifies the luxurious lifestyle you desire.