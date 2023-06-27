It’s an electrifying new chapter for Audi as the e-tron range launches in Malaysia

Official distributor of Audi in Malaysia, PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM), has jumpstarted a new era for Audi with the official launch of seven fully electric e-tron models to the Malaysian consumer base.

As the electric vehicle (EV) industry continues to gain momentum, Audi seizes the moment to join in the revolution with a family of SUVs, Sportback cars and a four-door coupé. The e-tron cars are purpose-built inside-out with performance in mind, without sacrificing stylish design. The new series reinforces Audi’s identity as a leader in technological progress and futuristic vision.

The e-tron Revolution

The Q8 e-tron proffers an aerodynamic body, an enhanced drivetrain with strong charging performance and higher battery capacity, with a respectable range of up to 582km—more than enough to travel from Ipoh to Johor Bahru. The interior of the Q8 e-tron Advanced 50 Quattro and Q8 e-tron S Line 55 Quattro deliver a luxurious seating experience. When the rear passenger seats fold, the storage area increases to 1,725 litres.

Sharing similar features with its SUV siblings, the Q8 e-tron Sportback variants take on a sportier form with a streamlined silhouette for aerodynamic efficiency.

Effortlessly elegant and powered by revolutionary technology, the award-winning e-tron GT coupé reinterprets the classic idea of the gran turismo. This e-tron GT variant consists of the iconic RS e-tron GT, e-tron GT Quattro with Dynamic Package and e-tron GT Quattro, guaranteeing dynamic driving performance thanks to its revolutionary electric quattro all-wheel drive technology.

A Time of Progress

Erik Winter, Managing Director of PHSAM, reveals that the response to the Audi e-tron has been overwhelming from dealers and customers alike. “This is the largest product release for Audi in Malaysia, and we are elated to be the first country in the region to launch the Q8 e-tron. These top-of-range, high-performance luxury vehicles have been highly anticipated and are now set to captivate the hearts and imagination of Malaysians seeking a sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility option,” says Erik.

“What’s more, I am pleased to announce that this is only the beginning, as we are already working to bring in more e-tron models here, including the flagship SQ8 and the Q6 e-tron, which will make its global debut later this year,” Erik adds.

The demand for EVs in Malaysia continues to grow as government incentives, increasing public awareness, and industry collaborations push governmental ambitions to achieve 1.5 million EVs by 2040. Audi is confident that the uptake for EVs will continue as electro-mobility becomes mainstream, with Malaysia committed to honouring the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030.

Leading the Charge

To further enhance the ownership experience, all models come packaged with the mobile e-tron Charging System Compact, offering convenient charging no matter the location.

The system comprises an intelligent compact charger and power cables. One connects to the vehicle while the other plugs easily into a standard household power socket with an output of 1.8kW to 2.3kW or via a three-phase power supply with an output of 11kW. Charging levels can be adjusted to 100 and 50 per cent charging power on the charging unit to mitigate the risk of overloading a home’s electrical system.

Audi sweetens the pot for owners who will also receive complimentary RM1,000 JomCharge credits valid for a year. With over 130 charging stations throughout the nation in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Pahang, Perak, Penang, and even Kuching, Sarawak, the generous credits will carry Audi on faraway adventures.

Additionally, PHSAM has partnered with Moon Power, a European energy solutions provider, to support charging solutions for local e-tron owners. Moon Power is a subsidiary of Porsche Holdings Salzburg (PHS) and marks the brand’s first foray outside of the EU.

Customers may purchase Moon Power wall box chargers in 11kW and 22kW variants starting in September 2023. Each Moon Power unit undergoes stringent quality control to meet the safety requirements of Audi.

In preparation for the anticipated launch, all three Audi Centres in Glenmarie, Setia Alam, and Juru have equipped Moon Power. Each Centre provides three AC 22kW chargers and one DC 180 kW charger, with charging services extended exclusively to Audi e-tron owners.

All Audi e-tron models come with a 2-year unlimited mileage warranty, an 8-year or 160,000 km battery warranty, and five years of complimentary roadside assistance. Customers may opt for the Audi Assurance Package (AAP), which extends three additional years of warranty and three years of maintenance at 15,000km service intervals.

For more information on the exciting new e-tron range, visit the nearest Audi Center or audi.com.my.