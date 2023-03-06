Electric vehicle maker Tesla is set to open its first office and service centres in Malaysia

Your hopes and dreams of owning a Tesla are about to come true as the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has recently approved the company’s application to import battery electric vehicles (BEV) into Malaysia.

Founded by the wealthiest man in the world and CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, TESLA is set to establish a head office and introduce the “Tesla Experience” centres and service centres in Malaysia.

With the recent announcement on 1 March 2023, TESLA’s presence in Malaysia is expected to create professional and better-paying job opportunities for workers in the BEV segment and increase the participation of local companies in the TESLA ecosystem, both domestically and globally.

“We are pleased by Tesla’s decision to establish its presence in Malaysia’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. This demonstrates Tesla’s confidence in our economic fundamentals and conducive business environment,” its minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, explains.

He also mentioned that for major global brands who decide to invest and re-invest in Malaysia, Miti and its agencies will continue to enhance efforts to improve the ease of doing business while continuously profiling Malaysia as pro-trade, pro-industry and pro-investment.

“We will also strategically leverage our established electrical and electronics ecosystem to make Malaysia the preferred investment destination for technology related to electric mobility,” he added.

With this, the ministry has facilitated TESLA’s entry into the Malaysian market by introducing the BEV Global Leaders initiative to boost BEV demand and the development of the entire ecosystem to support BEV adoption.

Currently, there is no news on when Tesla will open their head office.

What is the Tesla Experience?

In other words, the Tesla Experience simply translates to a showroom where you can explore each car model, ask questions and go for a test drive before purchasing. However, you must make an appointment before test-driving your desired vehicle.

How do I purchase a Tesla in Malaysia?

After visiting the Tesla Experience, you can make your booking on the website and prepare for your delivery day.

Explore the models on their website here.

Hero & featured image credit: Unsplash/David Von Diemar

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.