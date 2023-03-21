Volvo Cars helps us understand a new perspective on safety through its “For Life” campaign

Often, we hesitate when entering unfamiliar territory or going outside of our comfort zone. Even more so when we fear injuries or harmful consequences from it.

Think learning to swim, skating down a ramp, or driving a car – there is always apprehension involved when we have no clear assurance of how it will turn out. The risk of things going wrong has us hesitant to move forward, our life experience thus limited.

However, the moment we are equipped with the right tools to ensure our safety, we feel a boost of confidence, courage to go further – we taste freedom.

Swimming floats, helmets, and a trustworthy car, now we’re ready to conquer the unknown. We can explore the waters as we swim further and deeper, fly like a bird as we skate up and down ramps, drive to new destinations as we trust that our car is reliable in getting us places. We have the freedom to do more and experience more.

That is the message Volvo Cars delivers in its new “For Life” campaign, which promotes safety and is built on the notion that one can truly be free – for life – when they feel safe. Swedish pop artist Seinabo Sey, Paralympian Lui Cuiqing, and professional skateboarder Sky Brown star in the campaign’s film, demonstrating how feeling safe allows us to perform to our best ability.

It isn’t just the physical aspects, however. The campaign reminds us to look within, identify feelings that might affect the way we drive, which in turn affects our safety on the road.

Regardless of how safe vehicles are made, they are only as safe as the mind that drives them – a blind spot uncovered by Volvo Cars, who believes that our thoughts, feelings, and emotions are all aspects that influence our appropriate psychological state of mind to drive.

Volvo Cars encourages us to reflect inside, view safety from a new perspective, and acknowledge that thoughts, feelings, and emotions accompany us on the road.

As it differs from one individual to another, it is best that we identify and recognise our own feelings whenever we take the wheel. Do we ever feel distracted by certain emotions? How does driving make us feel? How do we cope with these feelings? These are just some of the questions Volvo Cars is asking to help us understand how life affects our drive.

