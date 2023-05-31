The most expensive celebrity homes that are nothing short of palaces

With bespoke luxury decor and incredible state-of-the-art amenities, even terms like ‘palatial mansions’ and ‘megahomes’ fail to do justice to some of the most expensive celebrity homes. From George Clooney’s Villa Oleandra to Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, houses of famous personalities truly mirror the stature of their owners.

Think seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, massive swimming pools and tennis courts, in-house theatre, and even helipads — expensive celebrity homes are all about elevated living. Their tasteful designs not only uphold the needs of a modern lifestyle but also reflect the architect’s vision.

Recently, Hollywood music royalty Beyoncé and Jay-Z made headlines when they purchased a USD 200 million Malibu home. With this, the colossal 2,787-sq-m mansion became the most expensive home sold in California, US, and the second-most pricey real estate deal in the country. Perched on a coastline of about 32,000 sq m, it overlooks the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area (better known as Billionaire’s Row).

Designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, the Brutalist-style house is one of the latest additions to the list of most expensive celebrity homes.

Take a look at some of the most expensive celebrity houses in the world

Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia

Valued at: Over USD 2 billion

Known as the most expensive private residence, Antilia is home to Indian industrialist and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. Located in Mumbai, India, this striking vertical palace has some of the most incredible high-tech amenities.

Designed by Chicago-based architecture firm Perkins&Will and California-based hospitality design company Hirsch Bedner Associates, Antilia covers an area of about 37,200 sq m and has 27 floors with extra high ceilings. The sprawling property also has a private ice cream outlet, three swimming pools, a private movie theatre, a temple and grand terrace gardens. Sun and moon form the central theme of the house and their crystal, pearl and marble motifs are placed all over.

The main house features a health spa, nine high-speed elevators, a ballroom and yoga studio as well as a six-storied parking space to accommodate the Ambanis’ large luxury car collection. Additionally, to escape the scorching heat, there is also an in-house snow room.

The building is specially designed to withstand earthquakes of magnitude 8 on the Richter scale. Taking the list of impressive features sky-high, Antilia has three helipads on its roof.

Bill Gates’ Xanadu 2.0

Valued at: Over USD 130 million

Featuring seven bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, six kitchens and over 6,130 sq m of free living space, this mega mansion opens a window into the lavish lifestyle of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Ace architects James Cutler and Peter Bohlin were the minds behind this futuristic paradise while the tech mogul’s former wife, Melinda Gates personally appointed Thierry Despont for interior design. A statewide-server system and the highest levels of security are just the tip of the iceberg as Xanadu 2.0 provides guests with a unique pin that lets them customise room temperatures, lighting and music. Even the walls are equipped with digital screens, which change the art on display automatically.

A trampoline room with 6-m-high ceilings, a steam room, a sauna and a gym of over 2,322 sq m are some of the high-end amenities that make up this expensive celebrity home. A 195-sq-m private library is another highlight of Gates’s home. Two secret bookcases with rare books, a hidden bar, and a 16th-century manuscript of Leonardo da Vinci’s Codex Leicester, valued at around USD 30.8 million, are housed in this library.

Featuring a stunning dock and a lakefront shore, where the white sand is brought in from the Caribbean, Xanadu 2.0 provided the most ideal backdrop for daughter Jennifer Gates’ bridal shower in 2021.

Built out of 500 Douglas fir trees and seven types of stones, the house exudes a rustic feel while a man-made stream, filled with salmon and other fishes, provides much-needed tranquillity at the high-tech estate. To ensure utmost privacy, this real estate gem is surrounded by other pieces of land which Gates had bought for about USD 14 million.

George Clooney’s Villa Oleandra

Valued at: Over USD 100 million

Previously owned by the renowned tomato ketchup manufacturers, the Heinz family, this gorgeous 18th-century Italian villa had several noted owners before George Clooney purchased it in 2002 for a meagre USD 7 million.

Located on the western banks of Lake Como in the quaint town of Laglio, this expensive celebrity home has three floors. The 25-room casa boasts manicured lawns and gorgeous gardens, a tennis court, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a theatre and a large garage for the Hollywood actor’s fleet of vintage motorcycles and cars. A pizza room for some freshly baked goodness accentuates the Italian touch of the villa.

Isolated patios surrounded by nature offer the most pristine sunset views ever. The fact that Clooney and his lawyer-activist wife Amal met at this home for the first time adds to its charm.

Villa Oleandra has been host to many high-profile guests, including former US President Barack Obama, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Julia Roberts and the cast of Ocean’s Twelve (2004). When such people drop in to say ‘Ciao’, ensuring privacy becomes crucial. As a result, Clooney bought the adjacent Villa Margherita as well.

George Lucas’ Skywalker Ranch

Valued at: Over USD 100 million

One of the most expensive celebrity homes, George Lucas’ Skywalker Ranch takes its name after the cult Star Wars film series. And, even though the filmmaker doesn’t officially reside here, that did not stop him from splurging on developing this 19-sq-km California estate.

Situated at Nicasio in Marin County, California, the Skywalker Ranch started as a small plot of land in 1978 and since then, it has grown to be Lucas’ occasional retreat. The ranch is the base of the sound effect company Skywalker Sound, housed inside a 14,213-sq-m Technical Building. It features a world-class scoring stage, six feature mix stages, 15 sound design suites, 50 editing suites, an ADR stage, two Foley stages and the 300-seat Stag Theater.

The Skywalker Ranch also features the iconic Main House and the beautiful Lake Ewok. The 4,645-sq-m Main House has the Lucasfilm research library. With a façade of an 1869 Victorian cattle rancher’s home, it is fitted with a stained-glass ceiling, a grand spiral staircase and wooden walls and features innumerable film-related books.

Besides the buildings, the real working ranch takes elevated country living to the next level. An animal barn, a fruits and vegetable garden, an outdoor pool, a fitness centre, a vineyard, a bee colony, an olive tree grove, a fire station and a restaurant make it a dream getaway.

Additionally, the ranch has a hilltop observatory as well as a huge hidden parking space. Several Star Wars-themed properties and a giant Yoda statue complete the property.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Bel Air mansion

Valued at: Over USD 88 million

Featuring four outdoor swimming pools, an all-black basketball court, a home theatre and a 15-car parking area, the Los Angeles home of Grammy-winning artist Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, is a “Flawless” piece of property. This Bel Air residency was designed by Dean McKillen.

The couple purchased the mega mansion in 2017 and since then, it has served as their family home. Encompassing an area of about 7,284 sq m, the house has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. A chic, ceramic-tiled backyard and floor-to-ceiling windows allow ample sunlight to brighten up the space and offer outstanding views of the surroundings. The sprawling gardens serve as the perfect setting for Queen Bey’s luxe photoshoots.

There is also an infinity pool laced with dark hardwood floors and grey patio furniture. A fireplace, an outdoor kitchen and a tiki bar surround it. A plush monochrome living room, a relaxed beige and cream-themed family room and an expansive art collection — featuring works of the likes of Awol Erizku, Kerry James Marshall, David Hammons, Richard Prince and Laurie Simmons — make the palatial abode worthy of the stars.

Limestone stairs, bullet-proof windows, lavish upholsteries and a high-power backup generator are some other features of this expensive celebrity home.

Jeff Bezos’ Maui estate

Valued at: Around USD 78 million

Amazon founder and space enthusiast Jeff Bezos is also known for his colossal real estate investments. This Hawaiian paradise on La Perouse Bay rests on a sizeable 56.65 sq m, wherein the main house occupies about 413 sq m and the guest house takes up another 170 sq m.

While the main structure has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the guest house has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Besides these, a third establishment of 168 sq m, containing three bedrooms and one bathroom, is also a part of the property.

The secluded mega beach house has a Hawaiian fish pond and white sand. It sits between Ahihi-Kinau Natural Area Reserve and dormant lava fields. The area also holds archaeological significance, as Maui Times reports, “The land contains 10 archaeological sites…[which] include the remains of an old Hawaiian church where some congregants would arrive by canoe until the priest committed suicide before the Second World War.”

Kim Kardashian’s Malibu house

Valued at: USD 70 million

You know a property is luxurious and opulent when Kim Kardashian takes out a mortgage worth USD 48.7 million to acquire it. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian (2007-2021) star scooped up this lavish Maui home from actor Barret Swatek and her husband, investor Adam Weiss. One of the most expensive celebrity homes, this Mediterranean-style villa previously belonged to Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

The 692-sq-m villa sits on a land parcel of over 12,000 sq m. Besides four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, this expensive celebrity home has a plush living space offering uninterrupted views of the ocean. There is also a waterfront family room-cum-dining space that opens into a patio. An outdoor swimming pool, a cabana fireplace, a tennis court and exclusive beach access are some of the amenities of this house.

The Weeknd’s Bel Air mansion

Valued at: USD 70 million

Even though the property was not publicly listed, it still fetched a whopping amount, thanks to the jaw-dropping amenities and a posh neighbourhood. Canadian R&B singer Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, bought the 3,065-sq-m house from Dutch socialites Reinout and Danielle Oerlemans.

The house is perched on a 6,474-sq-m estate and offers a panoramic view of the Bel Air Country Club. Besides nine bedrooms, the mansion has a full-size sports court, a spa, a sauna, a hammam, indoor and outdoor pools, an outdoor infinity pool with a waterfall, a movie theatre, a gym and a music studio.

The living space is fitted with a black marble fireplace while coffered ceilings roof the office space and formal dining area. Floor-to-ceiling walls, open terraces, gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and premium fixtures justify the hefty price tag.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Chateau Miraval

Valued at: USD 61 million

A classic French property, Chateau Miraval seems like a place straight out of postcards. Earlier owned by US business tycoon Tom Bove, the property was jointly bought by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2008. However, according to People, the former actor couple did not officially purchase it until 2012, prior to which they had taken it on lease to raise their children. It was also the location for their much-talked-about 2014 wedding.

Located in Correns in Southern France, this expensive celebrity home is spread over nearly 5 sq km. It has 35 bedrooms, a banquet, private vineyards, indoor and outdoor pools and a gym. The plush property rests amidst greenery and is bordered by a moat. Besides fountains, aqueducts, a pond and a Romanesque chapel, Chateau Miraval has a home cinema, a video game room, a dirt bike course, as well as a helipad.

The palatial estate has been a major part of the couple’s controversial divorce. In 2022, Pitt sued Jolie for selling her share of the profitable vineyard to Russian oligarch, Yuri Shefler. The Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019) actor stated that both parties had entered into an agreement that neither would sell their interest in the property without the other’s consent. However, Jolie sold it without’s Pitt’s knowledge.

Kim Kardashian’s Calabasas minimalistic abode

Valued at: USD 60 million

The list of luxury celebrity homes cannot be complete without Kim K’s minimalist home. The Skkims founder bought the house with her then-husband Kanye West, now officially known as Ye, in 2014. However, after the split, she paid the rapper USD 23 million for complete ownership of the house and its belongings.

The impressive monochromatic LA house has made waves on the internet for its basinless sinks and massive odd-looking bathtubs in the grand beige-themed bathroom. The house, designed by Axel Vervoordt, has very little colour gradient and the only splash comes from the carefully curated toys in the kids’ playroom and North’s pink bedroom.

An empty entrance, simple hallways, a wooden kitchen, a rather deserted master bedroom, a tennis court, lush greenery, cosy yet sparse coffee corners and various interactive art installations make the Calabasas abode a unique home.

(Hero image credit: Beyoncé/@beyonce/Instagram; Feature image credit: Henry Kellner, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)