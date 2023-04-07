A 5-Star ‘Dream of the Desert’ Train is Set to Debut in Saudi Arabia in 2025

Ever dreamed of gliding seamlessly across the far-reaching sand dunes? Well, dream no more, because Saudi Arabia is about to welcome its first luxury train, the Dream of the Desert.

Arsenale Group, the Italian multi-brand company behind Soho House Roma, Hotel Santavenere Maratea, Orient Express La Dolce Vita and more, has recently signed a memorandum with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) to construct a 51-million-dollar train project. Named Dream of the Desert, the five-star train will take travellers from Riyadh to Al Qurayyat, passing Al Wassim, Hail, and Al Jouf in between.

The train will definitely help promote tourism within the country, as visitors and residents will have the chance to experience this mysterious kingdom through the luxury of train travel.

The train is expected to launch in 2025.

[Hero and featured image credit: Orient Express]