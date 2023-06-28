You can rent the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb. Seriously. 

facebook

By Eric E. Surbano
28 Jun 2023
Lifestyle
There’s no perfect place for a Barbie to go party other than the iconic DreamHouse, and now, you can do just that when you rent it out on Airbnb. 

The Barbie movie hasn’t even been released yet and already it’s making such a cultural impact. And why wouldn’t it? Ryan Gosling as a ripped blond, Simu Liu and Dua Lipa being absolute icons, and freaking Margot Robbie as Existential Crisis Barbie—this movie is already legendary. 

If you’re already obsessed with this movie like everyone is, then you could consider taking your obsession to the next level. Live out your fantasy of being a Barbie girl in a Barbie world by, well, truly living in a Barbie world thanks to Airbnb. You can rent out Barbie’s very own DreamHouse to live your Barbie dreams, and it’s located in none other than Malibu.

Airbnb is renting out the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse

barbie dreamhouse airbnb
Image credit: Airbnb

This isn’t the first time the DreamHouse has been available on Airbnb, and it’s not surprising that the homestay company has brought it back due to popular demand. This time around, however, the gleefully unassuming Ken is hosting. Calm down; that doesn’t mean Ryan Gosling sporting a sleeveless open-button denim jacket will be there to welcome you.

The DreamHouse is drenched in pink (of course) and includes amenities such as a grill with (plastic) meats, a “Kendom Salon” swinging door that leads into the bedroom, a bed adorned with cowboy hats above the headboard, a disco floor, and a, uh, horse. Basically, it has everything you need to be the Ken (or Barbie) you’ve always known you were. 

barbie dreamhouse airbnb
Image credit: Airbnb

Aside from all the amenities, the DreamHouse is also rightfully located in Malibu. It really doesn’t get any more Barbie than that.

You won’t have to wait too long to try your luck in booking the DreamHouse. Reservations open on July 18 at midnight (Bangkok time) for one-night stays and can be made here, at which point you can tell your friends, “Come on, Barbie, let’s go party.”

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

You can rent the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb. Seriously. 

Eric E. Surbano

When he's not busy binging 'The West Wing' for the umpteenth time or geeking out over a number of franchises, Eric writes stuff on tech and pop culture. He loves coffee and long naps on the couch.

