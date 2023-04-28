The best and largest cricket stadiums in the world

Cricket, one of the best spectator games, has not just been uniting nations for a long time, it is also a testimony to sportsmanship and team spirit. Creating an exhilarating experience for spectators both on and off the field, there is a reason a massive number of people throng the best and the largest cricket stadiums to watch their favourite teams and players in action. This is because nothing comes close to catching the action live while some of the most skilled players hit the loftiest sixes and call out the loudest ‘howzats’.

Having said that, there are other aspects of the game that draw fans of cricket to some of the prominent venues across the world. Stadiums and pitches, where cricket has been played for decades and spectators have watched history being made on those grounds, play an important role in the game.

Be it India’s iconic Eden Gardens or Australia’s famous Melbourne Cricket Ground, these architectural marvels have been consistently delivering the best live experiences along with accommodating a multitude of cricket lovers. So much so that the world’s largest international cricket venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium, created a Guinness World Record for hosting the highest number of spectators (101,566) at a T20 cricket match during the 2022 IPL.

Here’s a look at the largest cricket stadiums in the world