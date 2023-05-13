Living in the city can be tiresome. That’s why heading out to the countryside every now and then can help recharge. You may not have realised it, but being in the presence of nature can help us feel better in mind, body, and soul. If going on an off-road adventure is not your thing, why not try forest therapy at one of these luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia?

Forest therapy or ‘forest bathing’ is not a new concept. It was first introduced in Henry David Thoreau’s 1854 essay Walden: Or, Life in the Woods. In fact, the Japanese government even made it a national public health program back in 1982. Shinrin-yoku: “Taking in the forest atmosphere” or forest bathing, is the act of simply being in the forest or a natural area and basking in its surroundings. Studies have shown that being exposed to nature reduces negative emotions such as anger, anxiety, and sadness.

So if you’re feeling particularly weary, take some time to go back to nature but do it luxuriously for maximum relaxation. Read on to see our pick of the best luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia.

Head to these luxurious rainforest resorts in Malaysia