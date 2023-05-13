Living in the city can be tiresome. That’s why heading out to the countryside every now and then can help recharge. You may not have realised it, but being in the presence of nature can help us feel better in mind, body, and soul. If going on an off-road adventure is not your thing, why not try forest therapy at one of these luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia?
Forest therapy or ‘forest bathing’ is not a new concept. It was first introduced in Henry David Thoreau’s 1854 essay Walden: Or, Life in the Woods. In fact, the Japanese government even made it a national public health program back in 1982. Shinrin-yoku: “Taking in the forest atmosphere” or forest bathing, is the act of simply being in the forest or a natural area and basking in its surroundings. Studies have shown that being exposed to nature reduces negative emotions such as anger, anxiety, and sadness.
So if you’re feeling particularly weary, take some time to go back to nature but do it luxuriously for maximum relaxation. Read on to see our pick of the best luxury rainforest resorts in Malaysia.
Head to these luxurious rainforest resorts in Malaysia
This luxury resort is not far from KL and is in fact, just a mere two-hour drive. We love how this resort is not only surrounded by nature but nestled within tall, limestone hills. Imagine soaking in the hot springs (yes, there are natural hot springs!) while looking out to the hills. It is truly breathtaking.
This property is conveniently located in the Tambun district of Ipoh, near to sights and intriguing food alternatives. Don’t leave without visiting Tambun’s famed Lost World.
The Datai Langkawi is currently closed for an extensive renovation, but mark your dates because it is slated to reopen in July this year. What’s great about this resort is that you get the best of both worlds: the beach and the million-year-old rainforest.
The culinary venues pay attention to the distinctive flavours of the region, whether they are elevated amid the trees, positioned in the middle of the rain forest, or placed immediately on the shore.
Similar to The Datai Langkawi, Gaya Island Resort incorporates the best of both the sea and the rainforest. Situated in Sabah, you’ll get a perfect view of Mount Kinabalu from this resort. It’s also located on an island within the protected Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park and against the hilly side of a rainforest.
Take a dip and explore the untouched coral reefs, or just bask in the beauty of the rainforest. The resort is surrounded by vegetation and leads to stunning white sand beaches. The hotel’s style is modern, tropical, and highly attractive, with numerous structures on stilts reaching up into the jungle canopy.
Located within the Mulu National Park, this resort is within a five-minute walk from Gunung Mulu National Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Sarawak, Borneo. When you’re not out exploring nature, indulge in the luxuries of the resort including its spa and suite amenities. Either way, you are still going to be surrounded by the lush rainforest.
The Resort has its own water treatment facility, which provides clean and safe water to all guest rooms. Every accommodation has a big veranda with a beautiful view of either the lush surrounding bush or the Melinau River.
Want a nice and secluded beach-side resort but don’t want to fly to Langkawi? Take a drive, and then a ferry to Pangkor Laut Resort then. It is located on a private island yet nestled against a lush rainforest. The mostly-wooden resort seamlessly blends into its forest surroundings, giving you a Robinson Crusoe experience albeit with a luxe touch.
Relax in your villa or utilise the facilities in this tropical oasis away from the hustle and bustle of life. Soak in the sun on Emerald Bay, go on a sunset cruise, or learn about Southeast Asian cuisine – there’s enough to keep you entertained on this gorgeous island escape.
This story first appeared here.