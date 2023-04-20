Check in: New World Hoiana Beach Resort, Hoi An’s latest seafront jewel

When your wanderlust leads you to Hoi An, Vietnam, book yourself an escape to the newly-unveiled New World Hoiana Beach Resort.

Located in Central Vietnam, a stay at this immaculate resort promises to be one of your most memorable trip yet. With a plethora of historical and cultural attractions, pristine beaches, and impeccable dining options for your exploration, the city offers something for everyone. New World Hoiana Beach Resort, although swelling with top-of-the-line amenities, is the perfect place for enterprising dynamos to learn and perfect the art of doing nothing.

Home to World Heritage Site Hoi An Ancient Town, museums capturing Quang Nam’s antiquity, and Biosphere Reserve Cu Lao Cham, your vacation here unlocks a door to a whole new world. Here, souvenir finds go beyond your typical fridge magnets and postcards, and instead you will find yourself making space for artisanal lanterns and the Vietnamese phin coffee filter to make your very own decadent cup of cà phê at home.

Getting to New World Hoiana Beach Resort

For Peninsular Malaysians, it’s an easy flight to Da Nang International Airport. Non-stop flights are available, courtesy of AirAsia and Malindo Air, with the former flying out of Kuala Lumpur multiple times daily. East Malaysians, however, will have to travel to Kuala Lumpur. Alternatively, Vietnam Airlines and VietJet Air can also transport you to Da Nang, but it will have a layover at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

All in all, the best choice would be to travel by AirAsia or Malindo Air, which will take you under three hours. Other flights might take you upwards of five hours to reach the destination, which is less than ideal.

Once you land, it’s a short ride away to the property, with Hoiana’s own comfortable shuttles swiftly whisking you to and from the resort four times a day. Under an hour away, your dream vacation awaits.

The ambiance at New World Hoiana Beach Resort

The moment you make it to the Hoiana property, you will find that it’s a haven. Step off your ride and you will be greeted with the gracious hospitality of the staff. Once the checking in ritual’s over and done with, it’s time to get yourself acquainted with the resort.

Perhaps after a day’s travel, it’s best to explore the distinct dining options—from local Vietnamese cuisine, to the best regional offerings. Our suggestion would be that you dive into local delicacies by checking out the restaurants The Terrace, Cove Bar & Grill (which serves some of the juiciest and freshest of seafood), and Hao Viet. With over 10 eateries all within the Hoiana compound, you don’t even have to leave the address to eat. If you pride yourself as a noodle connoisseur, then you simply can’t skip the opportunity of dining at Mien, where they serve a generous selection of noodle dishes.

The rooms at New World Hoiana Beach Resort

Housing 330 rooms and suites, the rooms here aspire to go beyond being your home away from home. Instead, the rooms seek to be an escape from the everyday, with its sublime decor, sterling bedding, and superior washroom facilities.

Verdict

If you’re looking for more than just a relaxing vacation, then a stay at New World Hoiana Beach Resort will be just what the doctor ordered. It’s a short trip from the airport, yet it absolutely transports you to a slice of tropical heaven where the calming waves soothe the soul. You can enjoy all the quiet you want here, but the resort has a bounty of experiences waiting those that are more gastronomically-curious and the golf enthusiasts.

All images credit: New World Hoiana Beach Resort