Find Fun Everywhere with American Tourister as you embark on your next travel adventure!

In June, American Tourister set out to reignite the spark of wanderlust and a thirst for exciting adventures with a delightfully playful campaign held at RollerWa+, Lalaport Bukit Bintang Centre.

American Tourister is well-known for its groundbreaking approach to luggage designs. This season, the company invites would-be travellers to Find Fun Everywhere to reflect their adventurous spirit and commitment to creating memorable and impactful experiences for jet-setters. From the first touchpoint to your destination, American Tourister cements its status as a trustworthy companion on voyages of self-discovery.

The energetic event shared dance performances and other enjoyable activities reflecting the freedom and joy of travel. At the heart of the special occasion were four exceptional luggage collections, including the Frontec, Curio, Squasem and Maxivo series. Flaunting outstanding functionality and vibrant colourways, these charming travel companions fit right in against Instagram-worthy backdrops anywhere and everywhere.

“American Tourister has always been committed to creating innovative travel solutions that blend style, functionality, and durability. We understand that travel is not just about reaching a destination; it’s about the experiences we gather along the way. And that’s precisely what the ‘Find Fun Everywhere’ is all about – discovering joy, creating memories, and embracing every moment of your journey”, says Ambert Khoo, General Manager of Samsonite Sdn Bhd.

Frontec

The Frontec series sets out to make travel easier on the go with a laptop compartment featuring a convenient opening for quick access and a USB port. The minimalist case expands to accommodate all your needs with a Duosaf Security Zipper and TSA Combination Lock, adding peace of mind with its anti-theft double protection. The portable 360 solution arrives in six classy shades, including Forest, Jet Black, Apricot, Navy, Mint and Lilac.

Curio

A must-have for fashionistas on the move, the expandable Curio series caters to heavy packers. The resilient suitcase extends to accommodate shopping splurges with the added security of the DuoSaf Security Zipper and recessed TSA lock. Armed with soft handles and 360-degree double wheels, the Curio easily glides even while packed to the brim. Available in a range of colourways to echo your personality, the Curio comes in Solar Yellow, Lavender and Black.

Squasem

A range designed to appeal to travellers who love an assortment of compartments, the Squasem range allows you to Travel Tidy. With a multi-pocket and multi-functioned storage design lined on the interior, the durable suitcase shapes the sturdiest polypropylene material into the perfect business and leisure companion. The range offers impressive expandability, delivering plenty of extra storage for your trip. Additionally, the Squasem range is lined with antimicrobial material for your protection, with additional safety features like the DuoSaf Security Zipper that offers impressive anti-theft protection. Available in three hues, Squasem rolls onto the seen in Aqua Blue, Black and Bright Coral.

Maxivo

Travel in style with the inspiring hues of the Maxivo range. Armed with the PlentiVol Packing System, the main lid design takes a shallow form, allowing a significant amount of storage and greater ease in packing for a lengthy journey. The Maxivo concentrates on ease of usage, encouraging travellers to pack-up and pick it up without a second thought. The charming range comes in two unique shades, including Petrol Blue and Amber Yellow.

Shop the collections online at americantourister.com.my or in-store at Isetan KLCC, Isetan Gardens, Parkson Pavilion, Parkson Elite One Utama and more.