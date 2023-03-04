This 13th-century château 0n 2,500 acres in the French countryside will reopen as an Auberge Resort

Auberge Resorts Collection just announced it’s expanding its European presence with the historic Domaine des Etangs castle, which the company will begin managing in April. The property — a picture-perfect 13th-century château on 2,500 acres of spectacular natural landscapes — embraces local culture and history while offering a modern take on the French art de vivre.

Previously owned by French industrialist Didier Primat, Domaine des Etangs was the Primat family’s private countryside escape in southwest France’s notoriously picturesque Charente region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine. Primat, who was an avid outdoor enthusiast, remodelled the property to reflect his love for nature and the region’s rich heritage in luxury crafts. Today, the estate boasts private accommodations, a Michelin-starred restaurant, a wellness centre, and an art gallery, blending centuries-old history with modern French design and style.

Here’s a look inside the gorgeous property in the French Countryside

Image Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

For guests craving privacy and unspoiled countryside vistas, Domaine Des Etangs offers six farmhouse cottages spread throughout the estate with exposed stone walls, fireplaces, and soaking bathtubs. Four multi-storey suites located at The Longère — or long house — offer sophisticated interiors inspired by the seasons and a colour palette invoking the environment. And in the château, seven rooms outfitted with Hermès furnishings and world-class art juxtapose contemporary style with a centuries-old setting.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

In fact, art takes centre stage on property. With an on-site gallery housed in an old dairy barn and numerous paintings, installations, and decorative objects displayed both inside and outdoors, Domaine des Etangs feels like a creative hub.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Dyades, the property’s fine-dining spot, serves edible art. The 40-seat dining room, located in the château’s former stables, spills outside on the patio and treats patrons to elegant French dishes prepared with the freshest seasonal ingredients from the kitchen garden. Guests can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails in one of the castle’s three elegant salons, the library, or the garden.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

A former millhouse is the setting for the estate’s tranquil spa, where guests — even little ones — can relax with a body treatment or a facial, while the château’s basement has been reimagined as a thermal baths poolhouse with an indoor pool and a frigidarium.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

“As we continue our focused expansion in Europe, we are thrilled to add this magnificent and historic property to Auberge Resorts Collection’s portfolio of one-of-a-kind hotels,” Dan Friedkin, chairman of Auberge Resorts Collection, said in a press release sent to Travel + Leisure. “We are honoured that Garance Primat has entrusted us to manage another one of her family’s properties that, like Primland in the Blue Ridge Mountains, is devoted to helping travellers forge a unique and authentic connection with its locale.”

Domaine des Etangs is the second European property in Auberge Resorts Collections’ portfolio. It joins another stunning property — Santorini’s Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection — with a third one in the works: Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection, an 82-room hotel, will open in Florence in early 2024.

