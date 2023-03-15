The most extravagant presidential suites in Malaysia to truly be enveloped by luxury

When it comes to luxury hotel experiences, you can’t beat what presidential suites have to offer. You can find the most expensive presidential suites in Malaysia all around the heart of the nation, Kuala Lumpur.

So what’s in store for you? Well, you can count on top-of-the-line amenities, more than ample space, bespoke interior decoration, breathtaking views (especially of the city skyline), and, of course, ultimate privacy. To top that off, hotels typically only offer one or two of this calibre of suites, making it an exclusive and much sought-after option for high-end travellers. As a customary option for the elite such as high-flying business travellers, and royal and international delegations, a stay here will promise you one thing: you will be living in the lap of luxury.

Another key differentiator—and for some, the clincher—is the bathroom. If you’re one to appreciate a good soak, then you can bet that these exclusive and expensive presidential suites come with jumbo-sized tubs with accoutrements to make your bath a truly unwinding experience. From steam baths to rain showers, your escape at these hotels is going to put you in full relaxation mode. Some even come equipped with entertainment systems, so you can keep up with the latest developments of your favourite series or simply tune in to your favourite beats. Some are even equipped with the best spas in town, so you’re definitely in for a treat when booking your stay at these hotels.

Whether you’re planning a honeymoon, or anniversary celebration, or just want to indulge in sheer decadence, these suites will surely make your stay a memorable one. Here, you will find a compendium of the most expensive presidential suites in Malaysia for your consideration.

The best and most expensive presidential suites in Malaysia yet

Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur







Mandarin Oriental is simply unparalleled for both tourists and locals alike. Situated between the blooming gardens of the KLCC Park and the world-famous Petronas Twin Towers, boasts an exquisite presidential suite that offers a sweeping panoramic view of the city’s ever-pulsing skyline. Equipped with two sleeping quarters, the suite includes a dining room for 10, a service kitchen, and four bathrooms. 24-hour butler services are also available upon request.

Address: Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur

Book here for RM30,000 a night

The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur





Dubbed the Governor Suite, this colonial jewel of Kuala Lumpur is another option for those on the hunt to experience the most expensive presidential suites in Malaysia. While it may not cost an outlandish amount to spend a night here, it is uber-exclusive nonetheless. The suite only houses one room, with a separate living room that overlooks KL’s scenic heritage views so you can get fully immersed in nostalgia. For couples that are looking to get away from it all, The Majestic Hotel’s suite is the perfect location to relax and reconnect.

Address: 5, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin, Tasik Perdana, 50000 Kuala Lumpur

Book here for RM1,100 a night

The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur











Here is where we turn it up a notch. At The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur—an establishment known for its exceptional service and top-notch amenities—a royal suite awaits. With floor-to-ceiling windows, you can fully take in the city right from the comforts of this accommodation. If you’re planning on hosting a business meeting right here, or a boozy brunch with your mates, the cushy living space and the private balcony are available for all your hosting needs.

Address: No 6, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

Book here for RM38,000 a night

EQ Kuala Lumpur











There’s nothing quite like EQ Kuala Lumpur’s presidential suite; it’s a luxurious duplex floor plan that includes a gorgeous living lounge, study, and dining room. With connecting rooms available for expansion, the suite is ideal for larger groups and long-term stays.

Address: Equatorial Plaza, Jln Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Book here for RM28,000 a night

Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur







The modern presidential suite boasts 319 sqm of space and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide natural light and great views of the city. It includes a separate living room, dining area, and a king bedroom, as well as ample living areas, elegant tables, comfortable bedding, and a stylish writing desk. To accommodate a family or small delegation, a connecting bedroom with a joint bedroom can be added to the Presidential Suite. Additionally, the suite offers 24-hour Resort Host Service and club privileges.

Address: 170, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Book here for RM20,000 a night

Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur









With a sweeping panorama of KLCC Park, the fountain and the Twin Towers, Four Seasons KL is the hotel to book. For its pretty price tag, the views and amenities aren’t the only luxuries you’ll have access to. You will also be privy to the executive club lounge. The suite also has expansive living and dining areas, perfect for small social gatherings.

Address: 145, Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Book here for RM20,000 a night

Intercontinental Kuala Lumpur







Up for some extra indulgence? At Intercontinental Kuala Lumpur, one of the most expensive presidential suites in Malaysia is waiting for you. Here, the bathroom offers a truly decadent experience, with a huge bathtub to soak in, and luxury Byredo bath amenities to soothe your body with. You also have a beautiful view of Kuala Lumpur, and a separate living room, bedroom, and dining area.

Address: 165, Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Book here for RM20,000 a night

Pullman KLCC







Set against a glittery skyline, Pullman KLCC offers all the comforts of home—and then some. Complete with its own entryway, bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, and separate living and dining rooms, it is the epitome of luxury.

Address: 4, Jalan Conlay, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Book here for RM20,000 a night

The Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur

One of the largest suites here, The Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur’s crown jewel is its penthouse. Situated on the 29th floor, you’ll get to take in the city from this great height. With enough space to house seven adults, there are three separate sleeping quarters, with the primary room boasting a spacious walk-in closet. Featuring full marble bathrooms loaded with exclusive Asprey bath amenities, experience true luxury here.

Address: 168, Jln Imbi, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Book here for RM15,000 a night

Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur







Known as Suite Twenty-Eight-Hundred, this royal suite has been a favourite for both celebrities and dignitaries alike. Everything is spacious here, from the sleeping suite, and dining area, to even the marble bathroom. Speaking of a gorgeous bathroom, this one comes with Jacuzzi, a separate shower area, and a television. Designer bath amenities are also available for maximum pampering. And when you need a quick pick-me-up, a Nespresso coffee machine is neatly tucked away in the dining area for a quick cuppa.

Address: 11, Jln Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Book here for RM16,000 a night

Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur









Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur is a luxurious hotel located in the heart of the city. Its presidential suite comes with a private lounge, a dining room with plenty of space, and a massive bedroom. The suite also offers a stunning view of the Petronas Twin Towers. The sleek and spacious bathroom is also one of the best elements of the suite.

Address: 12, Jalan Pinang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

book here for RM32,000 a night

Hero image credit: EQ Kuala Lumpur; Featured image credit: Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur.