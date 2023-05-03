‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ shooting locations that have their own stories to tell

Directed by Chad Stahelski, a John Wick film always shines at the Box Office whenever a new chapter is released. Same as Chapters 1, 2 and 3, the fourth instalment has also received critical and fan acclaim for its crowd-pleasing screenplay and theatrical backdrops. What also caught our eye are the locations John Wick: Chapter 4 takes us to. They give us an insight into the magic created by the film’s production designer – Kevin Kavanaugh.
The film starring Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgård, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Lance Reddick and Laurence Fishburne, among others, has left fans enthralled since its release on March 24, 2023. Those who have already watched the previous films are well acquainted with the gripping chase each sequence throws light on. And, this is where the diverse locations play a critical role in delivering as many sceneries and set-ups as required.
A detailed guide to John Wick: Chapter 4 shooting locations
The opening scene where John Wick travels is seen in Morocco, to take vengeance on the High Table member, was filmed in Jordan’s Wadi Rum Desert. In continuation with showcasing Morocco, where parts of John Wick 3 were filmed, the Wadi Rum stood as a perfect replacement for matching the dramatic landscapes.
Often called “Mars of Jordan,” the desert is an absolute delight for adventure junkies and other additional activities. The desert had been a scenic host to sequences in movies like Dune, Aladdin, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Mission to Mars.
Things to do in Wadi Rum Desert: Enjoy a camel safari, explore the caves in the desert, stargaze from a luxury bubble tent, go for a jeep safari, explore the Martian domes at Sun city, book a Bivouac camping trip, enjoy a hot air balloon ride, relish a Bedouin dinner, go hiking and horse riding.
How to reach Wadi Rum Desert
Queen Alia International Airport is the nearest airport.
Best time to visit Wadi Rum Desert: March to May and September to November
Image Credit: Natalya Bozadzhy/Shutterstock
Some of the scenes were filmed in the cosmopolitan New York City. The outdoor appearance of one of the main features in the John Wick series, The Continental, is in fact Manhattan’s Beaver Building. Additionally, the hotel’s entrance hall was shot at the lobby of the Cunard Building, just a short distance from the Beaver Building. Furthermore, Roosevelt Island also features where a mausoleum set was built.
Some Bollywood blockbusters like English Vinglish, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Kal Ho Na Ho and Hollywood hits like The Wolf of Wall Street and Sex and the City were also filmed in and around New York. Ranging from towering skyscrapers to vibrant streets to stunning islands, the energy of this city is globally famous for being spirited for all true reasons.
Things to do in New York: Behold the skyline from the Empire State Building, visit Ellis Island and the iconic Statue of Liberty, explore the World Trade Centre, stop by the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum, take a tour of The Met, the American Museum of National History, Museum of Modern Art, and other major museums of New York City, have a fun time at the Coney Island, hang out at Central Park, and walk across Brooklyn Bridge.
How to reach New York
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is the nearest airport.
Best time to visit New York: April to June and late September to November
Image Credit: Michael Discenza/Unsplash
The Osaka metro station showcased in the action-packed film, in real life, is Jersey’s Journal Square PATH station, where some of the moving scenes were shot. If knowing more about Jersey is what you have in mind, then the chain of peppy casinos, breezy beaches, and endless malls could be some of the best–suited options.
Some scenes in films like The Irishman, Joker, Goodfellas, and The Dark Knight Rises were also shot in several primary locations in New Jersey.
Things to do in Jersey City: Take a stroll in Liberty State Park, explore the Empty Sky Memorial and Downtown Jersey City, shop at the Newport Centre, enjoy live music at the White Eagle Hall, have a fun time at RPM Raceway, enjoy waterfront tours, visit the Liberty Science Centre, have a gala time at the Liberty Landing Marina, visit The Archer, and the Van Vorst Park.
How to reach Jersey City
Newark Liberty International Airport is the nearest airport.
Best time to visit Jersey: May to October
Image Credit: G Valentine/Shutterstock
Osaka also happened to be one of John Wick: Chapter 4’s shooting locations. Some dramatic shots of John Wick (played by Keanu Reeves) running through the streets were filmed in parts of the city. However, the interiors and the rooftop of the Osaka Continental portrayed in the movie were filmed in Berlin.
Along with being the street food capital of Japan, Osaka also boasts a postcard-worthy image including its splendid monuments and landscapes
Things to do in Osaka: Enjoy Osaka’s Dotonbori area at night, enjoy a live performance at the traditional Japanese Puppet Theatre, visit the Osaka castle, have a fun time at the Universal Studio, shop at Shinsaibashi district, hike to Minoh falls, ride the Tempozan Ferris Wheel, take a tour of the Maishim Pottery Museum, and Noodles Museum Osaka.
How to reach Osaka
Osaka International Airport (Itami) is the nearest airport.
Best time to visit Osaka: March to May and October to November
Image Credit: Mai.Chayakorn/Shutterstock
For some of the pumped–up hotel scenes set up in Japan in John Wick: Chapter 4, a massive aged conventional hall of the Internationales Congress Centrum was chosen to shoot the chaotic interiors and the rooftop. Keeping the contemporary architecture of Japan in mind, the convention centre’s hallways opening to larger rooms and further to small rooms successfully contributed to showing a proper hotel in Osaka on the big screen. Even the hotel’s garden was set up in Berlin, where 75,000 bamboo stalks were brought in, and the ponds, waterfalls and domed structures were created from scratch.
Additional locations like the National Gallery, the Pfarrei Bernhard–Lichtenberg, the World War I Veteran’s Hospital – Beelitz Heilstatten, and Krafterwerk were also part of John Wick: Chapter 4 shooting locations.
Things to do in Berlin: Visit the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin Cathedral, Furnsehturm, and Charlottenburg Palace, stop by the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, explore the East Side Gallery, the Museum Island, Gendarmenmarket, and Zoo Berlin, take pictures at the Victory Column, have a relaxing time at Mauerpark, and pay a visit to the Berlin Wall Memorial and Documentation Centre.
How to reach Berlin
Berlin Schonefeld Airport in Schonefeld is the nearest airport.
Best time to visit Berlin: May to September
Image Credit: S.Borisov/Shutterstock
Although the interiors of the Osaka Continental were filmed in Berlin, the production as well as creative designers did a commendable job by filming the outdoor scenes of the hotel in Tokyo and flawlessly depicting them as if all the scenes were shot under one roof. The National Art Centre in Tokyo is where the continuation of the hotel scenes was shot.
Once you are in Tokyo, don’t forget to explore the mesmerising art, architecture, and several other attractive highlights of the National Art Centre.
Things to do in Tokyo: Visit the Tokyo Sky Tree, explore the IT hub–Shibuya, visit the Tokyo Royal Palace, have a fun-filled time at Tokyo DisneySea, pay a visit to Meiji Shrine, relax at the Hamarikyu Gardens, shop at Harajuku and Tsukiji market, discover Kabukicho’s nightlife, stop by Akihabara, Tokyo National Museum, and Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden.
How to reach Tokyo
Haneda Airport is the main airport.
Best time to visit Tokyo: March to April and September to November
Image Credit: The National Art Centre/Instagram
One of John Wick: Chapter 4 shooting locations was Arc De Triomphe, a popular tourist attraction in Paris, chosen to capture some realistically startling backdrops. Two other major locations that hosted the cast and crew were the Sacré-Cœur Church and the Eiffel Tower. Also, the scene where Winston negotiates with De Gramont was filmed in The Louvre, the world’s largest museum.
Audiences were given a good sneak peek of this dreamy city even when some celebrated movies like Hum Tum, Queen, Holy Motors, Before Sunset, and Taken were released.
Things to do in Paris: Visit the iconic Eiffel Tower, explore the world’s largest museum – The Louvre, shop at Champs–Elysees, visit Ile de la Cite, stop by Pont Neuf – the oldest bridge in Paris, Notre Dame Cathedral, behold the beauty of Sainte Chapelle and the royal Versailles, embrace art at Musee d’Orsay, and relish lip-smacking cuisines at Le Marais.
How to reach Paris
Charles de Gaulle Airport is the main airport.
Best time to visit Paris: March to April and September to October
Image Credit: Cammandawe/Unsplash
