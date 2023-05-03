‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ shooting locations that have their own stories to tell

Some of the scenes were filmed in the cosmopolitan New York City. The outdoor appearance of one of the main features in the John Wick series, The Continental, is in fact Manhattan’s Beaver Building. Additionally, the hotel’s entrance hall was shot at the lobby of the Cunard Building, just a short distance from the Beaver Building. Furthermore, Roosevelt Island also features where a mausoleum set was built.

Some Bollywood blockbusters like English Vinglish, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Kal Ho Na Ho and Hollywood hits like The Wolf of Wall Street and Sex and the City were also filmed in and around New York. Ranging from towering skyscrapers to vibrant streets to stunning islands, the energy of this city is globally famous for being spirited for all true reasons.

Things to do in New York: Behold the skyline from the Empire State Building, visit Ellis Island and the iconic Statue of Liberty, explore the World Trade Centre, stop by the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum, take a tour of The Met, the American Museum of National History, Museum of Modern Art, and other major museums of New York City, have a fun time at the Coney Island, hang out at Central Park, and walk across Brooklyn Bridge.

How to reach New York

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is the nearest airport.

Best time to visit New York: April to June and late September to November

Image Credit: Michael Discenza/Unsplash