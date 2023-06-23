Visit the newly opened luxurious heaven, The New World Hoiana Beach Resort

Embark on a getaway to a heavenly escapade by the coastal city of Hoi An — enter the New World Hoiana Beach Resort.

For the uninitiated like me, Hoi An is most unlikely to end up on my bucket list — mostly overlooked by popular Southeast Asian destinations like Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai, Nusa Penida, Boracay, and even Malaysia’s very own Semporna. But after just one visit to the coastal city, Hoi An has certainly charmed me with its ancient narratives and effortless tranquility.

Our visit to Hoi An takes us to the New World Hoiana Beach Resort, the latest property within the expansive Hoiana Resort & Golf. The beachfront resort takes guests away from the hustle and bustle – located 45 minutes away from Danang International Airport by car. Sharing the same lobby as the casino, the New World Hoiana Beach Resort is conveniently located within walking distance to various amenities including restaurants, the poolside, and the sweeping four-kilometre stretch of pristine beach.

If you’re a history junkie, Hoi An ancient town is just nine kilometres away from the resort — a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site that is worth your time spent there. The vicinity is not only filled with must-visit tourist spots, but peppered with historical buildings that have endured centuries.

If you’re planning your trip here, it is a good idea to spend a good amount of time in the resort. Make the most out of your stay as you immerse in the luxuriously furnished interiors of the New World Hoiana Beach Resort. The guest rooms and suites are stylishly designed to make you feel at home. The interiors take inspiration from traditional Vietnamese aesthetics for a sprinkle of local energy. Fostering the spirit of place, the narrative in each room spells understated elegance.

Walking into the room, a sense of warmth and calmness fills the air. What I absolutely love is the view from the room — simply hanging out at the balcony (with coffee in hand, no less) and immersing yourself in the gentle breeze from the borderless horizon of the South China Sea. The sweeping vistas are stunning — almost magical. And once you settle down, the feeling of being transported into a peaceful realm entails.

Additionally, the resort also champions sustainability through green touches like the use of coconut fibre mattresses, organic cotton sheets and sulfate-free amenities, as well as zero use of plastics — all drinking water is also locally bottled in glass bottles. Group Hotel Manager Jimmy Lopez also mentions the ‘Soap for Hope’ project that they are working on, on a smaller scale as well. Read the full interview here.

Whether you’re an indoorsy person or an avid explorer, there’s a variety of fun activities in the resort to make sure everyone’s having a blast. Continue reading for a guide on what to try at the resort.

A guide to what to do at New World Hoiana Beach Resort

Wake up early before dawn to truly experience the most majestic sunrise experience at the coastline. It is recommended to head to the beach before 5.00 AM to enjoy this view. But if you’re looking at a better vantage point, pre-arrange with the hotel to go over to the Infinity Pool on Level 16 at the Hoiana Hotel & Suites to experience the sunrise (or sunset) with a whole different vista.

For something more relaxed, walk over to the stunningly pristine stretch of beach for morning walks — or even a run! Take it from us, the beach vibe is absolutely magical — a brisk walk along the beach, soaking your feet in the seawater, and chilling on the deck chairs with a book in hand. For those with kids, check out the swimming pools and the waterslides for a thrilling experience for the young and young at heart.

There are also various activities available every morning. Depending on which day you’re there, guests can participate in different activities from standup paddle boarding, kayaking, and even beach volleyball. These are also guided activities — so you’re assured that someone will be there to teach and guide you through your preferred activities. (The activities are available at additional costs)

Next, head out and explore all the wonders that Hoi An city has to offer – with attractions like Pina Palm, Hoi An ancient town, An Bang Beach and Tra Que Village which are just a short drive away. If you’re willing to travel somewhere slightly further away, consider Marble Mountains, My Son Sanctuary and Ba Na Hills with picturesque views that you won’t see anywhere else.

When it comes to food, New World Hoiana Beach Resort has so much to offer. One of our favourite restaurants to visit is Blend — the all-day dining space that’s inspired by the local Asian market. It is vibrant and energetic, flooded with natural lighting as well as a beautiful view to boot. Blend is one of the most exciting spaces to enjoy your breakfast with a wide array of cuisines comprising the quintessential pho, freshly baked pastries, the most luxurious fruit corner, as well as a delicious section on local food.

While you’re at it, head to The Commons in the lobby area for the must-try coconut coffee and egg coffee.

There’s also a variety of restaurants around the property. Head to The Garden for an assortment of Asian delights, food court-style. For something meant for sharing, check out Obaltan for Korean BBQ and various condiments. Besides that, there are also Hao Viet, The Terrace and The Edge to enjoy your meals throughout the day. At dusk, walk over to Cove Bar and Grill for an experiential poolside dining — try any of its burgers, it’s to die for.

Under-packed for all the unexpected adventures? Don’t worry because there are laundry and dry-cleaning services to clean your used clothes in a jiffy. If you’re planning to visit them for your upcoming trip, it is a good idea to travel light — think linen shirts, tank tops, and beach shorts!

New World Hoiana Beach Resort is an hour away from Da Nang International Airport, with scheduled shuttle buses available.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

(Hero and featured image credit: New World Hoiana Beach Resort)